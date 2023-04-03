VodaFone
6 DAF Trucks for JLM Transport

JLM Transport take delivery of a further 6 more DAF trucks

Monday, April 3, 2023 - 09:12
JLM Transport has refreshed its fleet with six more New Generation DAF XF 480 6×2 tractor units from Asset Alliance Group to help meet the growing needs of its biggest client, Smyths Toys, in the UK and France.

The new trucks join a mix of 12 New Generation DAF XF 480 and XG 530 tractor units that the Stoke haulier sourced from the commercial vehicle specialist last summer. All 18 vehicles – nearly half of the company’s total fleet – are supplied on three-year contract hire deals.

6 DAF Trucks for JLM TransportThey will mainly be used to transport products from Smyths Toys suppliers to the toy retailer’s warehouses in Stoke and Corby, and for outbound deliveries to its 100-plus stores in the UK and Ireland, as well as carrying out general haulage work.

A number of the XF 480 trucks do overseas trips to Smyths Toys’ warehouse in Lille, following the Irish company’s acquisition of French retailer, PicWic Toys, last year.

Chris Blake, Transport Manager at JLM Transport, says: “We are continually investing in our fleet of modern, fuel-efficient vehicles to maintain and expand our service levels for Smyths Toys and a wide range of other clients.

“The New Generation DAF 480 trucks fit the bill perfectly – helping us to unlock fuel savings and improved driver satisfaction. Our drivers have commented on how well the trucks drive and their excellent pulling power, and they like the space and comfort of the cabs. We are working the trucks hard in the UK and they can be out for three-day trips when they go to Lille.”

Commenting on Asset Alliance Group, Blake adds: “We’re very impressed with the company’s customer service and smooth delivery times. They offer competitive rates and are always on hand to assist us with vehicle needs to meet the changing demands of our business.”

Richard Worthington, Business Development Manager at Asset Alliance Group, says: “We’re delighted to grow our relationship with JLM Transport by supplying these smart and well-equipped DAF trucks that will help them with the expansion of their business.”

A family-run transport and logistics solutions provider for eight years, JLM Transport operates a total fleet of 38 commercial vehicles, including trucks, vans and Tautliner trailers, that collectively clock up around 2.6 million miles per year.

    EVanDieselvsElectric

