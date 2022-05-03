Headline News

Car News

Hyundai Motor announces i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 - 11:25
No Comments
912 Views
Car News, Car Post, Car Review Post, Hyundai

Hyundai Motor has announced the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition, an exclusive, special version of the high-performance Hyundai i30 N hatchback. This unique edition of the new i30 N delivers the same high-performance driving experience with a distinctive exterior and interior design. The limited run of 800 units began production in the last week of April, with 75 vehicles destined for the UK.

To develop the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition, Hyundai enhanced the current i30 N using market feedback, media feedback, and inspiration by N-thusiasts – its community of Hyundai N fans – who have already been modifying their own vehicles. The exclusive edition is available in two body colours – Phantom Black Pearl and the new Serenity White Pearl.

The  i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition is equipped with the i30 N’s 2.0 T-GDi engine, with peak power of 280PS and 392 Nm torque, combined with Hyundai’s in-house developed eight-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission with three N performance functions for an even sportier experience: N Power Shift, N Grin Shift, and N Track Sense Shift. By using the N Grin Shift (NGS) button, the car will get a “boost” of additional 10 PS for the amount of 20 seconds.

New, exclusive design
The exterior and interior designs of the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition have been carried over from the new i30 N to deliver the same fun-to-drive experience wrapped in a more exclusive package.

The exterior will feature 19-inch forged alloy wheels in a dark bronze matte finish; black Hyundai badges; special decals on the side, front and rear; and two dedicated Drive-N badges in dark bronze matte on the side fenders. The badges on the i30 N Drive‑N Limited Edition also display the GPS coordinates of the home of the N models, the Hyundai Motor Europe Test Center at Nürburgring in Germany. Hyundai’s high-performance cars are developed, tested, and honed at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife since 2011.

The interior of each unit is outfitted with a unique numbered badge, depicting its position among the limited volume of 800 total units. Instead of leather, Alcantara with red stitching will cover the steering wheel, gear lever, armrest, and handbrake. All accents decorating the interior will be in red colour. This applies to the seat belts in the front and rear, the steering wheel N buttons, the inserts and stitching of the N Light Seats with its new pattern. The i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition also has exclusive floor mats with specific lettering.

UK pricing and specification will be confirmed in due course.

Tags
,

Related Article

D-Max Arctic Trucks

Release date for the All-New Isuzu D-Max Arct...

Apr 26, 2022No Comments

Isuzu UK is set to open the order books for the All-New Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 on May 3rd 2022, having first previewed the pre-production model at

Range Rover SV

The New Range Rover SV show...

The new Range Rover SV, the flagship of Land

Apr 13, 2022
Prodrive Hunter

Revolutionary Prodrive Hunt...

The spectacular new Prodrive Hunter will make its UK

Apr 11, 2022
Car Production

New car market feels supply...

UK new car registrations fell by -14.3% to 243,479

Apr 06, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Electric Car Fleets

    Car makers treble battery rang...

    Massive investment by car makers

    Apr 27, 20225,352 Views
    Matthew Dillon

    Matthew Dillon

    Matt Dillon, Head of Commercial Vehicles

    Apr 25, 20225,154 Views
    Toyota Hydrogen truck

    How hydrogen can help HGVs to ...

    Haskel has launched its inaugural

    Apr 25, 20223,942 Views
    Helios electric bus charging station

    Public transport, the underrat...

    I recently came across a

    Apr 28, 20223,672 Views
    MOT

    Government proposal to reduce ...

    MoTs could be required every

    Apr 28, 20223,672 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021241,950 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202166,552 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202140,620 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202232,328 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202127,960 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing