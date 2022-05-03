Allison e-Axle to make its UK debut at ITT Hub

Allison Transmission will exhibit an eGen Power™ 100D fully electric axle for the first time in the UK at the Innovation and Technology in Transport – ITT Hub event at Farnborough International (May 11-12).
The e-Axle will also be shown at IFAT 2022, the trade fair for water, sewage, waste and raw materials management (May 30 to June 3) in Munich.
One of the most powerful electric axle systems in the world, Allison’s eGen Power fully integrated e-Axles are designed to fit between the wheels of medium and heavy-duty trucks and buses, replacing the vehicle’s traditional powertrain. They are compatible with full battery electric vehicles (BEV) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) as well as range extending hybrid applications.
Emergency One UK, Hino Trucks and SAIC Hongyan Automotive Co. have announced the specification of Allison’s eGen Power electric axles in their truck programmes.
“Allison is delighted to bring its innovative eGen Power e-Axle technology for the commercial road transport sector to this year’s ITT Hub,” said Ashley Brooks, Area Director, UK & ROI at Allison Transmission. “With the physical product in front of us, we can demonstrate the standardised, bolt-on design of the e-Axle for easy integration into existing truck bodies and systems, thanks, for example, to the use of off-the-shelf components such as brakes and wheel ends.”
The fully integrated eGen Power 100D features two electric motors, each capable of generating 454 kW of continuous power, with peak combined power of 652 kW. The e-Axle integrates a two-speed gearbox within the central housing, enabling the high torque required to get heavy loads moving, while also offering the benefit of superior efficiency at cruise speed. The eGen Power 100D supports a 10.4-tonne or 23,000-pound gross axle weight rating and includes differential lock functionality. The performance and efficiency advantages directly translate to wide-ranging duty-cycles and increased range capability, optimising the economic value the e-Axles deliver to end users.
Two additions to Allison’s e-Axle portfolio were announced in 2021: the single-motor 100S, also with a 23,000 lbs (10,433 kg) axle rating, and the dual-motor 130D, designed for the 28,660 lbs (13,000 kg) gross axle rating required by many commercial vehicles in European and Asia Pacific markets.
xFE transmission stepping-stone technology
At ITT Hub, Allison will also highlight the potential of its T2100 xFE™ (for extra fuel economy) transmission to reduce bus fleet fossil fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as diesel powertrains are phased out.
By upgrading ADL Enviro 200, Optare Solo and Optare Versa buses on its fleet to the new transmission, UK operator, First Bus, is achieving fuel consumption reductions of 8.5%. This is due to the way the transmission optimises gear ratios, enabling torque converter lock-up in first gear and operation at lower engine speeds in higher ranges. For First Bus, the cost of the upgrade is paid back in little more than a year and is prolonging the operational life of the buses by around two years.
“As the xFE transmission has demonstrated with First Bus, in addition to other trials Allison has undertaken globally, there is a lot that can be done to make the current generation of diesel engines cleaner,” said Jade Noble, Allison Transmission OEM Account Manager and Area Sales Manager, UK & ROI. “Even towards the end of a vehicle’s life, there is both an immediate environmental and short-term business case to be made for upgrading to the latest fuel saving transmission technology.”
Allison' experts can be found on stand 1318 at ITT Hub.