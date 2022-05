VP, Industry Strategy, 3PLs

Raj is a supply chain leader and strategist who specializes in transformation, optimization, and continuous improvement along the end-to-end supply chain. He has more than 25 years impacting the top and bottom lines of Fortune 500 companies by leading and directing high-performance supply chain and business-aligned initiatives, including at UPS, The Home Depot, William Sonoma, XPO Logistics and BlueYonder.

Contributing Posts:

Fleet Managers: It’s time to retool for sustainability