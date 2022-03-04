VodaFone
Headline News

Camera Systems

Dashcams for truckers

Are Dashcams vital for the trucking industry?

Friday, March 4, 2022 - 00:29
No Comments
564 Views
Camera Systems, Driver Safety, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

How many vehicles are on the roads nowadays without a dashcam? The answer is probably very little! This is because they help improve the safety and security of drivers which, in turn, snowball into further benefits for the drivers, companies, customers, and other road users and civilians.

The number of HGV drivers, especially haulage subcontractors, using dashcams is on the rise for many reasons listed below.

Benefits of Dashcams for the Trucking Industry

Decrease Cost of Insurance Policies

Installing dashcams highlight your level of responsibility and care you have for security to insurance providers. Due to the ability of improving the validity of insurance claims made after traffic incidents, dashcams enable you to become eligible for a discount therefore decreasing the cost of insurance policies and saving you money. This one investment will save you money in the long term.

Less Risk of Expensive Premiums

As mentioned above, dashcams improve the validity of insurance claims made after traffic incidents. This is because both fleet managers and insurance companies are able to view what exactly happened instead of relying on eyewitnesses who may have inaccurate recollections. Dashcams can help exonerate innocent HGV drivers when fraudulent claims are made, reducing the risk of expensive insurance premiums and saving hauliers money.

Significantly Enhances Fleet Security

Some dashcam models on the market remain in standby mode when the vehicle is idle and switch back on when there is movement using motion detection technology. This means if there was ever an attempted break-in, theft or act of vandalism, the dashcam would be able to record it all. The combination of this technology together with fleet tracking, fleets will be completely safe and secure.

Encourage Safe Driving Amongst the Fleet

With the ability to monitor their drivers’ driving habits, fleet managers could use dashcams to their advantage and incentivise safe driving. The safest drivers can be rewarded with something that recognises their good efforts, such as a quarterly bonus.

As well as this, the dashcam footage could be used as training material to encourage safe driving amongst those switching to a career in the haulage industry. Whether you’re showing examples of safe driving or footage which demonstrates mistakes that need to be identified, drivers can learn from real-life experiences and prepare for their driving career.

So, to answer your question, are dashcams vital for the trucking industry? Yes, they are extremely crucial for the HGV drivers to ensure they are always safe and secure on the roads – and they have the added benefit of saving fleets money as well.

Tags
, , , , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Proposed biomethane HGV refuelling station at Avonmouth

World’s largest biomethane refuelling stati...

Mar 04, 2022No Comments

CNG Fuels, the UK’s leading provider of renewable biomethane for HGVs, today announces the opening of the world’s largest public access biomethane refuelling station in Avonmouth, near

Tailgating

National Highways urges dri...

Drivers have been warned against the dangers of tailgating

Mar 04, 2022
Motorwat safety barrier

Work begins to upgrade safe...

National Highways is starting work on a series of

Mar 03, 2022
Speed cameras on a motorwar

Speed cameras should be che...

The UK’s largest independent road safety charity, IAM RoadSmart,

Mar 03, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021237,618 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021147,258 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202161,830 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202136,612 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202222,764 Views
    Hot Topics
    Driving Simulator

    Driving when tired: how danger...

    Hazard anticipation, speed control and

    Feb 24, 20223,516 Views
    Red X sign onthe motorway

    Ambulance crews urge drivers t...

    National Highways and ambulance crews

    Feb 23, 20223,210 Views
    Volvo Truck FH I-Save

    Volvo Trucks improves fuel per...

    New refinements are being added

    Feb 22, 20223,198 Views

    Fleets to benefit from new Mic...

    Michelin has introduced a new

    Feb 22, 20223,138 Views

    The John Lewis Partnership rep...

    The John Lewis Partnership is

    Feb 23, 20222,946 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing