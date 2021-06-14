Headline News

Autonomous Vehicles: Project Endeavour arrives in Birmingham

Monday, June 14, 2021 - 10:55
No Comments
1,620 Views
Autonomous Vehicles, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Project Endeavour arrives in Birmingham this week, with the UK’s second largest city hosting the next phase of autonomous vehicle trials on public roads.

Project Endeavour

PHOTOGRAPH BY RICHARD GRANGE / UNP (United National Photographers).

The trials offer the Project Endeavour partners the opportunity to refine local deployment approaches as well as understand and model the complex and busy road network in Birmingham.

Project Endeavour – a Government-backed mobility research project – is the UK’s first multi-city demonstration of autonomous vehicle services and capability. The Birmingham trials follow a successful deployment in Oxford and the project will culminate with a final demonstration at a showcase event in Greenwich in August 2021.

The Project Endeavour trial will feature four Ford Mondeo vehicles fitted with LiDAR, radar and stereo cameras and integrated with Oxbotica’s autonomy software platform. The fleet, capable of Level 4 autonomous driving, will operate in a five mile area around Lea Hall station, between Birmingham International Airport and the city centre. During the trials, a professionally-trained safety driver will be in the vehicle, capable of resuming control if necessary.

Trials will run throughout the day for several weeks, allowing Oxbotica’s autonomous vehicles to experience a range of traffic scenarios and weather conditions. The routes include roundabouts, traffic lights, and junctions in both industrial and residential areas – all providing their own individual scenarios and challenges for the autonomous vehicles to demonstrate capability.

Project Endeavour

 

Launched in March 2019, the consortium project, part-funded by the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) and delivered in partnership with Innovate UK, is being led by Oxbotica, in collaboration with DG Cities, Immense, TRL, BSI, and Oxfordshire County Council.

It is designed to accelerate the deployment of autonomous vehicle services across the UK by creating a flexible, scalable model that will make the deployment process quicker, easier, and more efficient – while maintaining the highest safety standards.

Dr Graeme Smith, Senior Vice President at Oxbotica and Director of Project Endeavour, said: “Project Endeavour is a one-of-a-kind research project that is allowing us to learn about the challenges of deploying autonomous vehicles in multiple cities across the UK – a key part of being able to deploy services safely and at scale. This stage of the mobility project is a new step for us, as Birmingham hosts our fleet of autonomous vehicles for the first time in real-life environments, and there has been a huge amount of enthusiasm from the local authority in the UK’s second largest city ahead of the deployment. So far, Project Endeavour has been a real collaborative effort, bringing everyone into the discussion: from local authorities, to road safety groups, transport providers, and, most importantly, the general public.”

As part of the deployment, Birmingham City Council is keen to understand the impact that autonomous vehicle services could have on areas with limited connectivity, and how improving access to employment hubs could boost job opportunities and reduce private vehicle use.

Tags
,

Related Article

MoveElectric

Masternaut launches MoveElectric to aid trans...

Jun 15, 2021No Comments

Leading fleet management services and solutions supplier Masternaut, a Michelin Group Company, has today announced the launch of its new MoveElectric solution — to support the management

eActros

World premiere of the eActr...

On June 30, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will celebrate the world

Jun 15, 2021
public transport

Helping public transport on...

Road transport, which includes buses, is a significant contributor

Jun 15, 2021
Qashqai

Nissan starts production of...

Nissan Sunderland Plant is marking the start of production

Jun 15, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021118,968 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201932,256 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201827,048 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201825,134 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201923,478 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing