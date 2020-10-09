Headline News

Auto Windscreens becomes a member of the Institute of Customer Service

Friday, October 9, 2020 - 08:00
Auto Windscreens has announced its membership of The Institute of Customer Service, reinforcing its’ commitment to providing a first class level of service to its customers.

The Institute is the UK’s independent professional body and helps businesses put customers at the heart of everything they do. This National Customer Service Week, Auto Windscreens is bolstering its promise by supporting the Institutes’ campaign ‘Service with Respect’ alongside implementing its own staff initiatives including raising awareness of best practice, launching a new praise log and awarding ‘Customer Service Champions’.

James MacBeth, Managing Director at Auto Windscreens, comments: “We’re thrilled to announce our support of the Institute as our customers are at the forefront of every decision we make. From the first interaction right through to job completion, we work hard to deliver a high level of service and we’re looking forward to engaging with the Institute and fellow members to share ideas and learnings to ultimately benefit our customers.”

