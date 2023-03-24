VodaFone
Volvo FH 540 Dual Clutch 6x2 tractor unit

Two new Volvo FH Globetrotter XL trucks for Robert Walker

Stockport-based Robert Walker has taken delivery of two new Volvo FH 540 Dual Clutch 6×2 tractor units, each equipped with Globetrotter XL cabs and I-Park Cool to guarantee its drivers maximum comfort on overnight shifts.

Supplied by Paul McNicholas, Customer Solutions Manager at Thomas Hardie Commercials, the new FHs join a fleet of 43 trucks with the latest Volvo arrivals building on the two companies’ strong relationship.

John Chapman, Workshop Manager at Robert Walker, says: “We’ve been firm fans of Volvo since acquiring our first model back in 1999, so we’re well accustomed to Volvo’s high product quality and driving performance. The new trucks may have only joined the fleet a few weeks ago, but our drivers are already heaping praise on the extra space and the creature comforts we’ve included. We’re very pleased with what they have delivered so far.”

Volvo FH 540 Dual Clutch 6x2 tractor unit

Robert Walker’s two new Volvo FH 540 Dual Clutch 6×2 tractor units; Image Volvo Trucks UK

Each truck is powered by a Euro-VI compliant D13K Step E engine, producing 540 hp and a peak torque of 2,600 Nm. They are driven by Volvo’s popular automated 12-speed I-Shift transmission, which has been enhanced with the manufacturer’s Dual Clutch system to enable practically instantaneous gear shifts, ensuring no loss of power and a more efficient and enjoyable driving experience.

The trucks’ spacious Globetrotter XL cabs have been fully kitted out for life on the road, benefitting from a heated and suspended driver’s seat as well as a Drive+ package including electric air conditioning with a carbon filter and sun, mist and air quality sensors, dual armrests and leather upholstery.

Comfort is improved further thanks to a one bed Living+ package, complete with a reclining bunk with a premium 50mm mattress topper and a luxury sleeper control panel. Also onboard is a 33-litre under bunk mounted fridge and a microwave.

Volvo’s Media package with navigation provides a complete infotainment experience including DAB radio and a dynamic 12-inch high-resolution instrument cluster with an accompanying secondary colour information display.

The Globetrotter XL cab is spec’d as standard for all Robert Walker’s Volvos, but for its latest FHs the company has also opted to add I-Park Cool. This intelligent overnight air conditioning system, selected for the first time at the request of its drivers, helps to keep the cab at a perfect temperature overnight, whatever the weather.

“Though our drivers persevered with the extremely high temperatures we saw last year, ahead of this summer we wanted to make absolutely certain that they have all the tools they need at their disposal to ensure a comfortable and cool night’s sleep,” says Chapman. “The fact that I-Park Cool also has zero impact on fuel consumption is another huge benefit.”

To boost safety, the trucks also feature I-See predictive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning systems. A Visibility+ package including LED headlamps, electrically heated and operated rear view mirrors and rain sensing windscreen wipers helps to provide a perfect view of the road.

Established in 1958, family-run Robert Walker specialises in the delivery of forklift trucks across the UK and Ireland, with its drivers working Monday through Friday. Its new Volvo FH trucks have been supplied on a three-year finance lease via Volvo Financial Services and are expected to cover 120,000 km annually across the next seven to eight years.

