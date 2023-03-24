VodaFone
Palletways UK trials first EVs at London owned depot

Friday, March 24, 2023 - 09:05
Palletways UK is embarking on the roll-out programme of electric vehicles (EVs) across its six owned depots for urban collection and deliveries of palletised freight, with Palletways London the first operation to benefit from the company’s investment.

With the upcoming ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion to the Greater London boundary this summer, companies can continue to deliver goods in and out of London confidently through Palletways London as these vehicles meet the requirements of the Ulez.

The Greenford-based depot took delivery of its first two fully-branded EVs this week, both are Renault Master E-Tech Citiloaders with a Canti-Lever tail lift, supplied by Allports Group from its Evolution range.

Palletways London

Image source: Palletways London

Commenting, Colin Sturgess, general manager of Palletways London, says: “Palletways UK is very supportive of the membership’s exploration of electric vehicles. This is the first of many developments for us along the road of alternative fuels and the EV revolution, and the last 12 months have been an instrumental period in our network’s investment in sustainability initiatives.

“Both vehicles will enhance our operations and enable zero-emission sustainable deliveries and collections across the west, north-west, southwest and central London. No local competitor delivers more pallets daily or collect more pallets as a business. We deliver on average 900 pallets of freight locally and collect on average 650 pallets of freight daily which we send through our network for delivery around the UK and Europe.”

Allports Group has supplied vans, trucks and trailers nationally to Palletways’ owned depots for more than 25 years. Paul Sanders, managing director, adds: “Being part of this investment project is an exciting collaboration for our business. Allports Group’s Evolution team provides all the information and details customers need to ensure successful electric vehicle operation for their business, all supported by our dedicated account management service.

“Sustainable development is a growing priority across many sectors, and it’s great to see a major employer and logistics provider like Palletways UK striving to make journeys more sustainable and reduce its carbon footprint. Electric vehicles can be simply integrated into daily operation, and help future proof fleet operations long-term.”

The vehicles are 3.5T GVWs and expected to deliver between 90-120 miles on a full charge, fully loaded. Fitted with solar mats, this increases their range by powering auxiliary equipment like the tail-lift, radio and lighting.  Palletways London will save approx. 10 tonnes of CO2 over a four-year period on average mileage use.

Palletways London, and the other owned depots in Birmingham, Bristol, Milton Keynes, Cardiff and Edinburgh, is part of the Palletways UK network, belonging to Imperial, a DP World company. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost-effectively than ever before.

The Palletways Group, renowned for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 450+ depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.

Leave A Comment

