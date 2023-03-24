Asher Bennett, Tevva CEO and founder, is an experienced clean mobility entrepreneur. Asher founded Tevva in 2013 to address the challenge of range anxiety in large commercial electric vehicles and create technology solutions to decarbonise trucks. He oversees innovation and strategic growth at the company. Tevva’s latest dual-energy truck combines lithium-ion batteries with a hydrogen range-extender, creating a zero-emission solution that can lower climate impact and decarbonise HGVs across medium-to-heavy-duty truck segments.

Prior to Tevva, Asher founded Evida. Inc. a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery systems for electric cars and buses, and was part of the project working on electric buses at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In 2019 Asher won the BusinessGreen Entrepreneur of the year award.

Asher graduated with a first class degree from the Israeli Naval Academy and has a Master of Business Administration from IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Contributing Posts:

More UK government support needed to accelerate electric truck adoption