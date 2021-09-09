UTAC open new powertrain testing centre for HGVs

UTAC has officially opened its all new 4WD VTEC (Variable Temperature Emissions Chamber) facility, allowing truck engineers to conduct a wider range of powertrain tests with greater accuracy, at temperatures as low as -20°C. The facility is located at UTAC Millbrook in the UK.
The new facility enables engineers to test the performance of trucks with up to 20 tonnes axle weight and a simulated loading of up to 60 tonnes. It can facilitate testing of 4WD vehicles with a wheelbase up to 8 metres. The facility offers more representative simulation of drive cycles as engineers can simulate eight hours of driving over a typical shift. This level of testing is vital if manufacturers are to demonstrate that their vehicle emissions are in line with latest standards.
Benefitting from VTEC’s humidity control and wider temperature range, truck manufacturers are able to carry out tests and prove that their vehicles thermal stability under various ambient conditions. Truck manufacturers must also conduct testing of specific vehicle events, such as cold start performance. VTEC can facilitate such testing at temperatures as low as -20°C in an accurate and controlled environment.
With the new VTEC 4WD’s double and tri-axle capability, UTAC’s engineers are able to offer a wide range of additional testing types, including Real Driving Emissions (RDE) simulation. The facility also has a dedicated particulate matter filter weighing chamber. Its emissions system includes a carousel mechanism, which will allow the running of tests with multiple phases and with no limit on cycle duration.
In addition to the comprehensive testing of vehicles with internal combustion engines, UTAC’s new VTEC can more accurately prove performance of electric and alternative fuel powered trucks, including hydrogen. This is especially important in light of the increasing need within the sector to develop vehicles that are suitable for use within Ultra-Low Emission Zones.
Laurent Benoit, Chief Executive Officer at UTAC said, “In the development of our new 4WD VTEC facility our engineers have worked hard to ensure that the truck sector has everything it needs to perform more accurate powertrain and HVAC tests in a controlled environment. It’s a testament to the commitment of our talented team that our all new VTEC is the exceptional facility that is opening today.”
“The introduction of this facility is an important step in ensuring that we remain at the leading edge of testing and development, now and in the coming decades, for heavy duty vehicles.”
UTAC’s all new 4WD VTEC is open now and available to truck manufacturers immediately. It is complemented by UTAC’s suite of other powertrain and vehicle testing facilities.