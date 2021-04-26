Headline News

Estuary Freight plugs in Mandata to support business growth

Monday, April 26, 2021 - 08:08
No Comments
834 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet Management Software, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Telematics

Owners of a North Lincolnshire family run haulage business, Estuary Freight Services Ltd, say their operation has been transformed since having a dedicated transport management system (TMS) installed during the first lockdown in 2020.

MandataThe new Mandata Go transport management system they implemented has also allowed the business to grow   throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Estuary Freight Services, who are based in Immingham, near Grimsby, aims to continue growing their fleet of ten vehicles. Specialising in agricultural transportation, but also operating in sectors like transporting timber and waste, the business owners say they’ve vastly reduced time-consuming paperwork and manual processes, and improved visibility since implementing Mandata Go.

Mandata Go has allowed Estuary Freight Services to automate all areas of their haulage operation. From planning and job allocation to invoicing and electronic proof of delivery (ePODs), onto one paperless and fully accessible cloud-based software solution.

Jade Brewster, managing director at Estuary Freight said: “It’s not an underestimation to say we simply could not have continued much longer with the way we were running our operations. We relied on spreadsheets that were difficult to keep updated with the latest information, hand-written notes and reports, alongside numerous time-consuming phone calls to drivers out on the road. Because of these issues, it meant that it was difficult to keep our customers informed in case of any sudden changes to deliveries or job status.

“Not only has Mandata Go helped us to fully automate many of our processes, it’s saved us so much time due by avoiding duplication of work. Mandata Go allowed us to invoice with ePODs attached, providing an instant solution to handling any historic customer queries. We’ve been able to confidently take on far more work than we previously may have hoped for and grow the business accordingly with the time we’ve saved.”

She added: “We’ve professionalised how we look and now have consistent branding for delivery notes and invoicing that includes our logo and colour scheme. All of our drivers get all of the information they need on their mobile device in one consistent format. Business growth means we’re still as busy as ever, but we can now work far more efficiently.

“We used to hand write weekly running sheets for crucial performance-related elements of the business, including for our own trucks and for our subbies. Now we can do this at the click of a button, and look back at our performance by running a report in seconds.”

Mandata Group offers haulage and logistics software solutions for a wide variety of haulage operators, from one-vehicle operatives through to those with many hundreds of vehicles on the road at any one time. Road transport operators from all sectors of the industry use Mandata to manage their processes from order to execution and invoice and counts the likes of other hauliers Skelcher Express and TRS Tyres, among its customer base.

Tags
,

Related Article

catalytic converters

Fleets warned as lockdown fuels thefts of cat...

Apr 26, 2021No Comments

Vehicles parked during lockdown are being targeted by criminals stealing catalytic converters for their precious metals, according to the RAC and Ageas. There has been a “marked

MINI

20 years of the modern MINI

The MINI brand and BMW Group’s UK manufacturing plants

Apr 26, 2021
emissions

Green supply chains will be...

Earth Day was a great opportunity for supply chain

Apr 26, 2021
Go-Ahead

Leave your car at home twic...

The Go-Ahead Group is urging motorists to consider a

Apr 26, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021111,606 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201824,582 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201822,014 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201920,226 Views
    Geotab Truck Solution

    The new Geotab Truck Solution ...

    Geotab, a global leader in

    Sep 17, 202019,488 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing