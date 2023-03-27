Commercial Vehicle Show 2023

The 2023 Commercial Vehicle Show (18 – 20 April) at the NEC, Birmingham is set to showcase and highlight the CV industry’s net zero ambition with next generation trucks and vans.
With less than a month to go before the 2023 Commercial Vehicle Show opens its doors, the UK’s leading road transport event has revealed a new truck zone, showcasing the latest low and zero emission HGVs that keep Britain’s businesses on the move.
A fleet of tractor units from Iveco, HVS, Renault Trucks and Volta Trucks will be joined by expert representatives to talk about delivering net zero ambitions, with new and future vehicles that will help drive the industry’s transformation.
Battery-powered electric trucks, hydrogen fuel cell trucks and HVO (hydrogenated vegetable oil) trucks are all set to play a role in the road transport industry’s shift away from fossil fuels.
HVS will be exhibiting at the show for the very first time, while Iveco and Renault Trucks are marking their return to the UK’s largest and best attended road transport event.
Lisa Fuller, Brand Marketing and Communications Manager for Iveco UK says: “Iveco are very excited to be at this year’s Commercial Vehicle Show, especially as our brand new all electric eDaily will be making its UK debut. The Show will present a great opportunity for visitors to come and meet this class-leading product range. In addition to eDaily, we will also have an S-Way Natural Gas on display as we help to drive the road of change. The Iveco team are really looking forward to welcoming people onto our stand.”
Alex Williams, Head of Brand and Communications at Renault Trucks UK and Ireland, says: “Renault Trucks is excited to be back at the CV Show this year with a battery-electric 18T E-Tech D Wide rigid from the Vertellus fleet. We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to our stand to discover more about our latest products and services, how we can support their transition to a low carbon world, and to present the Vertellus EV Discovery programme – a unique opportunity for fleets to test EV products in their operations for a fixed 3-month period.”
Light commercial vehicles also feature prominently at the 2023 Show once again with a comprehensive line-up of vans and pick-ups. There will be new electric vans from Ford, Iveco, Maxus and Nissan, with a few more surprises to be announced in the lead-up to the Show.
In addition to the vehicle manufacturers, a number of the UK’s top leasing and rental providers will be displaying examples of their latest offerings to cover every corner of the road transport sector.
Two live theatres full of key presentations
Complementing the vast range of vehicles, services and components will be a packed-out live theatre programme, covering the future of the industry in the Road Ahead Theatre, and in-depth engineering expertise in the Workshop Theatre, in partnership with Commercial Vehicle Workshop.
Key speakers covering the zero emission transition include Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, Rod McKenzie, RHA Executive Director of Communications, and Mike Cutts, Director, Light Vehicle Business, Iveco, along with sessions covering van crime, driver safety, telematics and more. The Workshop Theatre will feature a range of expert presentations, including battery technology, driver assistance systems, repair certification and more.
A full timetable for the Live Theatre is here.
The UK’s premier road transport event
The Commercial Vehicle Show is the UK’s premier road transport event, drawing in the largest crowds of any commercial vehicle event every year. Over three days each Spring, thousands of operators gather inside the UK’s best-equipped all-weather events venue to make crucial purchasing decisions for their businesses.
With more than 200 leading exhibitors from across the industry across two halls of the NEC in Birmingham, businesses can cover every need in one visit. As the only road transport event run by the industry for the industry, the Show also helps drive awareness and recognition for the whole road transport sector.
Show sales and marketing manager, Tim Mustin, said: “Road transport operators need to make big decisions about which vehicles they need and how best to run them, for both today’s business needs and tomorrow’s opportunities.
“The Commercial Vehicle Show has always been the best place for visitors to get the latest information and advice on every aspect of running a fleet. The Show offers the latest trucks, vans and trailers, vehicle security solutions, telematics innovations, repair and maintenance advice and much more.
“Businesses can make all their annual purchasing decisions in one place in the halls of the UK’s top exhibition venue.”
For all the latest show information, visit www.cvshow.com