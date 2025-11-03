Headline News

Fleet Management

Traffic on A414 dual-carriageway road safety

Worrying lack of road safety policy among business fleets

Monday, November 3, 2025 - 08:41
No Comments
Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Road Safety, Top News

New research has revealed that 80% of business fleets do not have a road safety policy in place for their drivers.

The survey, conducted by IAM RoadSmart, also reveals that 48% of firms do not carry out regular vehicle safety checks, while over half (53%) do not have a health and safety officer responsible for fleet risk management in place.

It also finds that 65% of fleets do not use telematics or GPS tracking systems, and a further 39% of professional drivers have never been offered driver or rider training or assessment.

Nicholas Lyes, IAM RoadSmart director of policy and standards, said: “These findings are certainly alarming, especially in light of recent government data showing that progress on bringing down fatal and serious injuries has stalled.

“While most businesses will take road safety seriously, it’s clear that some need to do significantly more to limit the risk that their drivers pose both to their own safety and that of other road users.

“Bad business driving not only poses a risk to health and safety but also threatens to inflict reputational harm on businesses and cause repair costs and insurance premiums to soar. Investing in regular driver training is one of the best ways for firms to promote good road safety, staff well-being and keep costs down.”

Tags
, , , , , , , , ,

Related Article

Why now is the best time for new HGV drivers

Why now is the best time for new HGV drivers

Nov 03, 2025No Comments

As the festive season approaches and delivery demand peaks, the logistics sector is gearing up for one of its busiest times of the year amid ongoing driver

Yokohama sets new benchmark for long-haul transport

Yokohama sets new benchmark...

Yokohama’s tyres for commercial vehicle applications are establishing new

Nov 03, 2025
Delifresh cuts fleet insurance costs by 61% with Samsara

Delifresh cuts fleet insura...

Delifresh, a leading UK food distribution company, has cut

Nov 03, 2025
Blakedale supplies traffic management fleet for Silvertown Tunnel

Blakedale supplies traffic ...

Traffic management specialists Blakedale are working with Riverlinx, the

Nov 03, 2025

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit