Headline News

Direct Vision Standard (DVS)

RotaRail® boosts truck and trailer safety

RotaRail® boosts truck and trailer safety

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - 10:05
No Comments
Direct Vision Standard (DVS), Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Road Safety, Top News, Vehicle Safety, Vulnerable Road User

A new device designed to enhance safety around commercial vehicles could prevent hundreds of injuries to pedestrians and cyclists each year.

RotaRail® is an innovative system that creates an additional barrier to reduce the risk of vulnerable road users being caught under the wheels of passing trucks.

RotaRail® boosts truck and trailer safety

Image: RotaRail®

UK legislation already requires most trucks over 3.5 tonnes gvw to be fitted with Lateral Protection Devices, which partially cover the area between front and rear wheels. However, to allow clearance for uneven surfaces or speed humps, these devices still leave a gap of up to 500mm between the lower edge and the road.

RotaRail® addresses this risk by closing the potentially hazardous gap between axles. Its patented hinge mechanism allows the rail to swing backward or forward to avoid obstacles, such as speed humps or rough terrain, before automatically returning to its vertical position. This ensures reliable protection while maintaining essential ground clearance.

The system was developed by Twomey Precision Engineering Ltd, based in County Cork, Ireland.

Managing Director Ronan Twomey explained: “The idea for RotaRail® came about through conversations with a group of friends, all of whom are involved in the transport industry. We were all aware that the gap between a vehicle’s axles poses a serious risk to vulnerable road users – including pedestrians, cyclists, parents with prams and others. Unfortunately many of us have heard of, or even witnessed, incidents where individuals have become entangled in this

UK Government research shows that more than 2,000 people per year are seriously injured in accidents involving transport vehicles – with over 300 fatalities. We decided to try and do something about it. Adding another protective rail could significantly reduce the risk, but a fixed piece of bodywork so close to the road would create manoeuvring problems. And so, the idea for RotaRail® was born.”

RotaRail® boosts truck and trailer safety

Image: RotaRail®

The RotaRail® design is deceptively simple. The rail is added to the existing Lateral Protection Device or chassis of almost any truck or trailer, reducing the gap to as little as 220mm. Patented hinged arms allow the rail to deflect upwards when encountering an obstruction, protecting both the vehicle and road users.

RotaRail® has undergone rigorous development and testing. Independent trials at Transport Research Laboratories (TRL) in Wokingham, alongside extended real-world trials with UK and Irish operators, including a London building materials supplier and a major Irish foodservice provider, have confirmed the system’s effectiveness.

Ronan Twomey added: “These trials allowed us to refine the design and materials, reducing weight and improving durability. The result is a RotaRail® that is easy to fit, cost-effective, and delivers a tangible contribution to road safety. It also provides a visible demonstration of an operator’s commitment to public safety.”

RotaRail® represents a practical, tested, and highly visible solution for operators seeking to protect vulnerable road users while maintaining operational efficiency.

Tags
, , , , , , ,

Related Article

BrakePlus EBPMS fitted to more than 23,000 trailers

BrakePlus EBPMS fitted to more than 23,000 tr...

Dec 11, 2025No Comments

More than six months on from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) guidelines surrounding the assessment of heavy goods vehicle braking systems, TIP announces that 23,000

Report reveals increasing dissatisfaction with roadside facilities

Report reveals increasing d...

Transport Focus has just published the results of its

Dec 11, 2025
Motive launches new AI safety features including lane swerving, smoking and forward parking detection to spot high-risk driving early and prevent collisions.

Motive launches AI-powered ...

Motive, the AI platform for physical operations, today unveiled

Dec 11, 2025
ICL embrace pioneering hydrogen-powered engine cleantech

ICL embrace pioneering hydr...

Industrial Chemicals Ltd (ICL), a leading UK chemical manufacturer

Dec 10, 2025

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit