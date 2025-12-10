RotaRail® boosts truck and trailer safety

A new device designed to enhance safety around commercial vehicles could prevent hundreds of injuries to pedestrians and cyclists each year.
RotaRail® is an innovative system that creates an additional barrier to reduce the risk of vulnerable road users being caught under the wheels of passing trucks.
UK legislation already requires most trucks over 3.5 tonnes gvw to be fitted with Lateral Protection Devices, which partially cover the area between front and rear wheels. However, to allow clearance for uneven surfaces or speed humps, these devices still leave a gap of up to 500mm between the lower edge and the road.
RotaRail® addresses this risk by closing the potentially hazardous gap between axles. Its patented hinge mechanism allows the rail to swing backward or forward to avoid obstacles, such as speed humps or rough terrain, before automatically returning to its vertical position. This ensures reliable protection while maintaining essential ground clearance.
The system was developed by Twomey Precision Engineering Ltd, based in County Cork, Ireland.
Managing Director Ronan Twomey explained: “The idea for RotaRail® came about through conversations with a group of friends, all of whom are involved in the transport industry. We were all aware that the gap between a vehicle’s axles poses a serious risk to vulnerable road users – including pedestrians, cyclists, parents with prams and others. Unfortunately many of us have heard of, or even witnessed, incidents where individuals have become entangled in this
UK Government research shows that more than 2,000 people per year are seriously injured in accidents involving transport vehicles – with over 300 fatalities. We decided to try and do something about it. Adding another protective rail could significantly reduce the risk, but a fixed piece of bodywork so close to the road would create manoeuvring problems. And so, the idea for RotaRail® was born.”
The RotaRail® design is deceptively simple. The rail is added to the existing Lateral Protection Device or chassis of almost any truck or trailer, reducing the gap to as little as 220mm. Patented hinged arms allow the rail to deflect upwards when encountering an obstruction, protecting both the vehicle and road users.
RotaRail® has undergone rigorous development and testing. Independent trials at Transport Research Laboratories (TRL) in Wokingham, alongside extended real-world trials with UK and Irish operators, including a London building materials supplier and a major Irish foodservice provider, have confirmed the system’s effectiveness.
Ronan Twomey added: “These trials allowed us to refine the design and materials, reducing weight and improving durability. The result is a RotaRail® that is easy to fit, cost-effective, and delivers a tangible contribution to road safety. It also provides a visible demonstration of an operator’s commitment to public safety.”
RotaRail® represents a practical, tested, and highly visible solution for operators seeking to protect vulnerable road users while maintaining operational efficiency.