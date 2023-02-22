VodaFone
Fleet crash statistics reveal 50 die on the roads every year

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 - 08:16
Insurance Revolution has examined reported road casualties and fatalities surrounding fleet drivers between 2012-2021. They have also provided some of the key benefits of having suitable fleet insurance policies in place within businesses.

They did this by using Government data to investigate whether the data has gotten better or worse over the past decade.

Their research found that between 2012-2021, at least 50 goods vehicle occupants were killed on the roads every year with the only exception being 2014 which saw 47 fatalities among fleet drivers.

Lorry Crash

Image by Marcel Langthim from Pixabay

Despite this fall in 2014, the same year recorded the highest number of casualties (6,326), overall, between 2012-2021 these figures ranged annually between 6,000 and 4,000.

Recently, the total number of casualties has dropped slightly with 2020 recording 4,154 and 2021 reporting 4,669 road casualties. The dip could be cited as an effect of the pandemic which saw fewer pedestrian vehicles on the roads.

Although road casualty numbers among goods vehicle occupants have dropped in previous years, the risk of being killed remained similar to other annual statistics with 2019 recording 66 deaths while 2021 saw 58 drivers lose their lives.

Upon reviewing the data, Insurance Revolution wanted to share why fleet insurance is vital to businesses operating with goods vehicle occupants.

Firstly, like any insurance, it provides protection in the event of an accident but did you know that fleet insurance is a much easier way to insure multiple vehicles at once?

For businesses operating with multiple delivery or haulage vehicles, fleet insurance allows all cars or vans to be insured under the same policy, meaning renewals can be done at once rather than individually.

It also provides businesses with flexibility on who drives their vehicles as names are not a requirement – unless using an age-specific policy with a driver who is outside the age range.

With businesses already struggling financially, extra costs can be avoided by maintaining a policy that groups fleets together while giving way for a quicker renewal process.

The full research can be found here.

