Leyland SDM partners with Gophr to offer nationwide same day delivery service

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 - 10:03
London’s leading decorating and DIY specialist, Leyland SDM has today announced its partnership with last-mile, on-demand delivery network Gophr, offering its customers nationwide, same day delivery.

Leyland SDM store frontThe partnership marks the latest expansion of ‘Gophr Trades’ a specialist delivery service for the construction and DIY industries as well as larger construction and related trade businesses. Gophr will provide a fast, same day service, via a ship-from-store model, across Leyland’s 33-store estate, 7 days a week with no limit on product type, size of order or distance from store.

This new offering is powered by Gophr’s smart front end booking portal which will be operated directly by Leyland branch staff. Customers can simply call their nearest store and Leyland staff will process the order for them in a matter of minutes, whilst providing instant and transparent pricing information. The service also includes accurate tracking links so customers can follow their delivery every step of the way and contact their courier directly for updates.

Graham Smith, Strategic Account Director at Gophr, commented: “We’re delighted to be working with Leyland SDM to provide decorating professionals and DIY enthusiasts with the supplies they need, when they need them most. We’re proud that our extensive, nationwide network of couriers can serve Leyland’s established and loyal customer base.”

David Edgar, Regional Manager at Leyland SDM added: “Gophr can deliver just about anything, anywhere, which makes them the perfect partner for this new, expanded offering. If a customer wants a box of screws delivered, they send a bike; if they want heavy step ladders, they send a van. They have a vehicle for every purpose.  As we continue to grow as a business, Gophr will expand with us.”

Businesses already using Gophr Trades include Rexel, a leading electrical distributor in the UK.

