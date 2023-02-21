IVECO eDaily to make UK debut at 2023 Commercial Vehicle Show

Attendees of this year’s 2023 Commercial Vehicle Show will have their first chance to get up close and personal with the new IVECO eDaily.
This exciting new electric LCV that features a broad range of capabilities retains its rugged truck-based chassis enabling an unrivalled payload, superior 3.5-tonne towing capacity, and more body types than any other vehicle in its class. This is the same IVECO Daily operators depend on, just electric.
IVECO eDaily is currently the only eLCV on sale to provide a 15kW ePTO. The vehicle’s applications are wide-ranging including tippers, chilled and refrigerated box vans, ariel platforms and much more, meaning each can take advantage of the eDaily’s game-changing onboard power.
Mike Cutts, IVECO’s Light Business Line Director said: “The CV Show is the perfect place to launch the eDAILY and let people interact with the vehicle for the first time. This all-electric model is a real statement for IVECO, highlighting that an EV needn’t mean compromise. With the unique characteristics that this vehicle offers the eLCV sector we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to our stand and getting the opportunity to explain them face to face.”
Joining the eDaily on the IVECO stand will be an IVECO S-Way 460hp Natural Gas truck. This vehicle when powered by biomethane produces up to 95% less CO2 than an equivalent diesel model. An IVECO S-Way 490 ‘fuel hero’ will also be available for attendees to get behind the wheel in the show’s Ride & Drive area located adjacent to the IVECO stand outside Hall 5.
Gareth Lumsdaine, Director of IVECO’s Truck Business Line commented: “The IVECO S-Way has made a real impact since its launch. Not only do operators appreciate its productivity, but drivers are also benefiting from the driver-centric approach that we’ve employed. We hope that any drivers visiting the show who have not yet had a chance to get behind the wheel of the S-Way will take the opportunity to do so at the Ride & Drive area.”
IVECO looks forward to welcoming guests on its stand at the 2023 Commercial Vehicle Show, 18-20th April at the Birmingham NEC.