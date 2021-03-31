Headline News

Renault Trucks builds first construction-ready electric vehicle

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 - 09:44
A French plant hire company is set to take delivery of the first all-electric Renault truck designed for construction use.

Renault TrucksFollowing the launch of a range of electric trucks for distribution, Renault Trucks has begun production of electric trucks designed for construction applications.

French plant hire specialist Noblet Group is waiting for delivery of the first D Wide ZE fitted with Jocquin tipper body and Hiab X HiPro 142-E loader crane. It will be put to work in the Greater Paris region.

The fully electric 26-tonne D Wide ZE 6×2 with a steered rear axle is equipped with a pack of four 66 kWh batteries.

On construction sites, the crane and tipping gear, which require the engine to be kept running, will now be operated without emissions or noise.

Noblet chief executive Laurent Galle said: “Some clients in certain cities in the Paris region, for specific worksites, will be ready to pay more for equipment that is mainly carbon-free and, above all, silent.”

Noblet also benefits from support available from the French government, which for this vehicle totals almost €100k.

Andrew Scott, head of electromobility for Renault Trucks in the UK and Ireland, said: “Recent changes to the Plug-in Vehicle Grant by the UK government fail to recognise the key part incentives can play in increasing the uptake in electric vehicles. If we want to see electric vehicles adopted in sectors such as construction, it will be critical that we have the support of government in properly valuing the benefits which fully electric vehicles can bring to our city streets.”

 

