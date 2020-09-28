e2e’s fixed fee Emergency Recovery Assistance [ERA] service is saving insurers and fleet operators on average £277 per case on approved police recovery charges for 2020 year to date.
Originally launched during lockdown to help keep the highways clear and provide rapid support to key workers, the service guarantees to recover a vehicle from the roadside within 90 minutes of client instruction. The vehicle will be delivered to an appointed salvage site in the e2e network ensuring immediate safe and secure storage or, in a new development, the client’s approved repairer as appropriate. The service, which operates 24/7, includes two days of free storage at the recovery agent’s site for collections that take place out of business hours. If the vehicle is a total loss, e2e’s appointed salvage agent will collect it from the recovery agent’s site within the free 48 hour period ready for processing. Where the vehicle is repairable the client will organise vehicle delivery or collection directly with the recovery agents.
The cost and time savings delivered by the ERA service are accessible for all clients. The instruction process can be automatically integrated with existing artificial intelligence [AI] systems deployed by clients to determine if a vehicle is a total loss or repairable. For those clients not using AI systems, e2e has developed a tool which enables claims handlers and vehicle fleet managers to determine if the vehicle should be handled as a total loss. The ‘e2e FNOL Matrix’ consists of 5 checks which can be applied through a series of simple questions asked of the insured at the scene. Images of the vehicle at the scene are sourced, either by the policyholder using the insurer’s AI system app, or by the ERA driver who uploads them to e2e’s insurer client portal NSGenius.
Neil Joslin, COO at e2e Total Loss Vehicle Management said: “We are delighted that our ERA service has proved to be so valuable to clients and that wider market interest in the service is so evident. We have consequently enhanced the service to include repairable vehicles and incorporated it into our standard suite of offerings. The challenging pandemic environment created opportunities for joined up, inspired thinking and the insurance industry, alongside many others, adapted its processes dynamically and embraced change as a result. It’s good for us all to see positives coming from a place of adversity. We partnered with two leading roadside recovery agents, Egertons and Nationwide Vehicle Assistance, in order to first launch this country-wide service in March this year and I would like to thank them for their professional response and commitment. We look forward to an ongoing mutually beneficial partnership with both organisations as we deliver this valuable extended service to clients.”