PEUGEOT updates 3008 and 5008 range

Friday, August 26, 2022 - 06:28
PEUGEOT has updated the 3008 and 5008 models with new trim levels, styling changes and interior upgrades with no change in pricing for customers relating to these enhancements*. Also available is a wider choice of powertrains across both models, with Plug-in Hybrid technology now available across the entire 3008 trim range. Orders for the updated 3008 and 5008 range are now open.

PEUGEOT 5008

PEUGEOT 5008

From August, Active Premium + and Allure Premium + replace previous Active Premium and Allure Premium trim levels, with Allure trim no longer available. Both the PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008 will now be available in Active Premium +, Allure Premium +, GT and GT Premium specification.

Active Premium + models receive several upgrades over previous Active Premium trim levels, including the addition of an ‘Aluminium Pack’ with Aluminium Front Door Sills and Pedals, 18-inch ‘DETROIT’ Storm Grey Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels (3008 models only) and Aluminium Roof Rails. Also added is a dark tinted rear window and rear side windows.

Allure Premium + models also receive the ‘Aluminium Pack’ with the roof upgraded to a contrasting ‘Black Diamond’ finish for added styling.

To satisfy growing customer demand for the HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 powertrain, the 3008 HYBRID range is expanded to include the new Active Premium + trim, resulting in a lower entry price point for HYBRID customers.

PEUGEOT 3008 trim

PEUGEOT 3008 trim

3008 HYBRID Active Premium + versions will include additional elements over petrol and diesel 3008 variants, including:

  • 10-inch Touchscreen with Connected Navigation & Voice Recognition
  • Half Mistral Leather Effect Trim with ‘Colyn’ and ‘Mint Green’ stitching
  • Driver’s seat manual lumbar support adjustment
  • Frameless Rear View Mirror
  • Advanced Emergency Braking System with video and radar assistance

Active Premium + models across both 3008 and 5008 models also receive the EAT8 8-speed automatic transmission across both 1.2L PureTech 130 and 1.5L BlueHDi powertrains, with both 3008 and 5008 now sold exclusively with PEUGEOT’s smooth shifting automatic transmission. This follows growing customer demand for automatic transmissions over manual gearboxes, with the majority of 3008 and 5008 customers in 2022 opting for automatic versions.

The PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008 can be purchased in-store from PEUGEOT Retailers and via PEUGEOT’s Buy Online platform. Buy Online allows customers to configure, finance, and order their next vehicle entirely from the comfort of their home, as well as obtain a part-exchange valuation on their current vehicle. Via PEUGEOT’s Virtual Showroom, customers can also schedule a one-on-one live video tour of vehicles they’re interested in.

Leave A Comment

