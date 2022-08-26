FORS confirmed as Delivery Partner with Driving for Better Business

FORS, the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme, has announced that it is now officially a Delivery Partner with Driving for Better Business, the Government-backed National Highways programme helping employers reduce Work-Related Road Risk.
The move sees FORS join a host of influential industry organisations and stakeholders, including the Road Haulage Association and Logistics UK, in supporting the Driving for Better Business vision of creating ‘a world where those who use the roads for work do so safely, efficiently and sustainably’.
Partnering with Driving for Better Business is a significant step for FORS, underscoring its commitment to collaboration with likeminded organisations to communicate important messages of best practice to the industry. As a Delivery Partner, FORS will share its resources, expertise, support and thought leadership to help promote the values of the DfBB programme to the transport sector.
FORS Concession Director, Ian Henderson, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Driving for Better Business to help operators manage their Work-Related Road Risk. The programme aligns with our own mandate to help FORS accredited operators work ‘safer, smarter and greener’, and we know it’s making a positive difference for their businesses, for vulnerable road users and for the wider community.
“Today, FORS is a nationwide accreditation scheme comprising some 5,000 accredited operators, each delivering benchmark levels of safety, efficiency and sustainability. We’re setting out what ‘best-in-class’ looks like for businesses in these essential operational areas. We look forward to working closely with National Highways on the Driving for Better Business programme, together promoting best practice for drivers and transport professionals, and to drive up standards throughout the UK.”
Driving for Better Business is a free, Government-backed programme that helps employers in the private and public sectors to reduce road risk in their business, improve driver safety and wellbeing, and ensure that their driving for work policies are compliant – typically leading to significant business benefits.
Driving for Better Business Campaign Manager, Simon Turner, said: “It’s really exciting for us to have FORS on board as a partner with such a large community of experienced fleet operators. We will be keen to share some of that good practice, as well as the impressive business benefits seen by FORS accredited operators.”