Contractor appointed to deliver A46 Newark Bypass

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 - 07:59
National Highways has named the company that will be delivering a new bypass in Nottinghamshire which will fill in the dual carriageway gap on the crucial A46 trade corridor, subject to a decision from the Transport Secretary.

Skanska has been given the contract to design and construct the new A46 Newark Bypass which will ease congestion for drivers, lower the risk of accidents and give businesses a more reliable connection for trade.

The dual carriageway scheme, between the Farndon and Winthorpe junctions, will also tackle the traffic bottlenecks on the outskirts of Newark as well as improving journeys for the 17,000 drivers who use this Trans-Midlands Trade Corridor, linking the M5 with Humber Ports, on average every day.

In February, National Highways announced its preferred route – Option 2 Modified – which incorporated suggestions from the local communities following an extensive public consultation exercise.

Surveys and assessments are now being carried out to develop the design of the preferred route further. National Highways will hold another public consultation, in October, to share the more detailed proposals and seek local views ahead of submitting our Development Consent Application in late 2023.

This is made to the Planning Inspectorate who make a recommendation to the Transport Secretary who then decides whether the scheme will go ahead or not. Main construction work is expected to begin in 2025 and the scheme is expected to cost between £400m and £500m.

Skanska, and design partner Mott McDonald, will undertake the design and construction of the scheme.

The bypass forms part of a £24 billion investment in the country’s busiest roads between 2020 and 2025.

Under Option 2 Modified the scheme will:

  • Widen the A46 to a dual carriageway to provide two lanes in each direction between the Farndon and Winthorpe junctions.
  • Provide a new bridge over the A1 to the north of the existing bridge
  • A flyover junction at Cattle Market with the A46 elevated to pass over the roundabout. This will separate through traffic from local traffic improving safety for all road users including pedestrians and cyclists
  • Add traffic lights to Farndon junction to improve flows during peak hours
  • Winthorpe junction will be enlarged to a five-arm roundabout with traffic lights to connect the new A46 link.

National Highways Senior Project Manager, Phil Boffey, said: “We’re delighted to have reached a major milestone in the development of the A46 Newark Bypass with the appointment of Skanska to deliver this much-needed upgrade.

“This scheme will bring relief for the communities enduring the current congestion as well as drivers using this key trade corridor.

“We are determined to ensure that, as far as possible, the improvements work for the community as a whole and will continue to consider the views of road users and local people as we work with Skanska in the design and delivery of this upgrade.”

Jonathan Willcock, Managing Director of Skanska’s Infrastructure business, said: “We have established a collaborative and trusted relationship with National Highways, with this contract building on our current projects at M42 junction 6 and the A428, where we’re constructing a 10-mile dual carriageway.

“We’ll be working with National Highways and our design partner, Mott McDonald, bringing together a really strong and integrated team, alongside our wider supply chain.

“We’re taking the lead for this project from the preliminary design stage, which will enable us to more closely align design, consultation and buildability. This will help us to identify opportunities to optimise productivity, reduce cost and carbon emissions and deliver the project safely – while leaving a positive legacy for local people.”

