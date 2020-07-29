Go Plant Fleet Services wins key maintenance contract

Following a recent tender evaluation process, Go Plant Fleet Services was delighted to be awarded the prestigious contract to provide maintenance provision to the London Borough of Ealing via their Local Authority trading company – Greener Ealing Limited.
The five-year contract, worth in the region of £5M, provides a comprehensive repair and maintenance facility for the Borough’s significant fleet of 370 assets that includes refuse collection vehicles, sweepers and electric vans as well as their extensive grounds maintenance fleet.
The annual maintenance plan will ensure scheduled maintenance and inspections are carried out as well as ongoing repairs.
GPFS will maximise vehicle uptime by providing flexible working hours, an important factor for the customer, illustrated by their specification for 95% refuse collection fleet availability. A 98 per cent MOT-test pass rate has been agreed for all HGV and class IV/VII vehicles.
Go Plant Fleet Services has committed to increasing staff provision by working with local recruitment channels for additional workshop staff along with providing an apprenticeship scheme for an individual to work alongside the team based at the authority’s Greenford depot.
They will also support two student work placements in collaboration with local schools and colleges to deliver knowledge and skills outcomes for students.
The mobilisation of this contract was realised during challenging times brought about by changes to working practices due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the midst of the nationwide lockdown, Go Plant Fleet Services worked tirelessly to ensure mobilisation was completed within the 10-week timescale originally agreed. Keeping GPFS staff and those working for Greener Ealing safe at all times was of paramount importance and the original deadline for the start of the contract was met without delay or disruption.
Phil Quelch, Chief Operating Officer for Go Plant Fleet Services, recognises the significance of this award.
He said: “We were selected through a tender evaluation process and are extremely proud to be working with Greener Ealing, not only to provide the maintenance and repair of their vehicles but also to support them within the initial 12 months of the contract, with attainment of the DVSA Earned Recognition Standard as well as IRTE Workshop Accreditation.”
Kevin O’Leary, Managing Director of Greener Ealing, said: “The decision to partner with Go Plant Fleet Services was based on a number of factors including their proven experience in providing a similar service to our colleagues at London Borough of Harrow.
“Managing the maintenance of our vehicles and giving us access to their fleet management system gives us complete visibility of ‘in-life’ vehicle management.
“Their willingness to provide a flexible working hours platform and engagement with local stakeholders will ensure over 341,000 residents in our borough continue to benefit from the services Greener Ealing provide. We look forward to working with the company for the next five years.”