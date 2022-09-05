Headline News

Fleet Management

New campaign to boost recruitment in logistics sector

Monday, September 5, 2022 - 08:02
No Comments
2,004 Views
Fleet Management, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Supply Chain, Transport, Warehouse

National Highways is supporting a recruitment campaign to boost applications for roles in the logistics sector.

The industry has long had difficulties in attracting and retaining staff, but now Generation Logistics has been launched to help attract, identify and develop a new and diverse generation of talent to fill vacancies industry-wide and future-proof the sector.

Co-ordinated by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) and Logistics UK, in partnership with the Department for Transport, the campaign has already gained significant support and sponsorship from a wide range of businesses of all sizes from across the logistics industry.

National Highways is one of the partners in the campaign, and Chief Executive Nick Harris is keen to develop a diverse new range of talent within the business.

He said: “We connect the countries and regions of the UK, carrying 68% of road freight and 34% of all road traffic comprising four million journeys each day.

“We have a wide range of exciting career opportunities at all levels, and welcome colleagues as apprentices, graduates and those applying for specific roles. Our people reflect the communities across England that we serve.”

Careers at National Highways are varied with roles including engineers, surveyors, traffic officers and many professions including procurement, IT and roadside facilities to name just a few. With its apprenticeship and graduate schemes, National Highways can also help kickstart your new career.

One recent graduate to have joined the company is Sofie Zylko, who has been part of the company both on a placement year and as part of the graduate scheme.

Sofie said: “I started my career at National Highways with a placement year as an undergraduate in SES. The experience and knowledge that I gained on this placement helped me to choose my dissertation topic, an investigation into skid resistance of permeable paving.

“After I had completed my Civil Engineering degree, I knew that I wanted to come back to National Highways to continue my career, so I applied and obtained a position in the graduate scheme. I worked in four different roles across the three-year scheme, including one external role based in WSP and an onsite role in the M1 Smart Motorway Scheme.

“The opportunity to work on so many different projects has been a true eye-opener, it has given me a wide-ranging view of the industry and has helped me understand the wide range of work that the sector offers. I would highly recommend National Highways Graduate programme and encourage university leavers to explore logistics and the career opportunities it presents.”

Graduate recruitment for the 2023 cohort will commence in September.

You can find out more about the diverse range of career opportunities available at National Highways at https://careers.nationalhighways.co.uk/

Tags
, ,

Related Article

ETRUX

ETRUX converts bespoke vehicles for Lagan Sea...

Sep 06, 2022No Comments

The team at ETRUX, a company specialising in vehicle conversions, rental and leasing under the Jans Group, have put their knowledge and skills towards a very worthy

Girl Torque founder Karen Sutherland

Volvo trucks shifts into ge...

Volvo Trucks has entered a partnership with the newly

Sep 06, 2022

EV myths busted: What you n...

There’s been a massive surge in interest around EVs

Sep 06, 2022

Mission Zero accredited by ...

Mission Zero, the new fleet quality standard that was

Sep 06, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney, Vice President Europe,

    Sep 05, 20228,928 Views
    Yodel van in urban setting

    Yodel partners with Trimble Ma...

    Yodel is one of the

    Sep 01, 20223,810 Views

    IAA Transportation 2022: MAN s...

    The decarbonisation of freight transport,

    Sep 02, 20223,204 Views
    Car Transporter wedged

    LGA calls for specialist HGV s...

    The Local Government Association (LGA),

    Aug 31, 20223,180 Views
    Supply chain image

    How businesses can build suppl...

    From the rise in ecommerce,

    Sep 05, 20222,988 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202173,650 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202148,666 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202244,712 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202139,096 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202232,946 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing