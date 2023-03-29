VodaFone
Headline News
WEVC & ETRUX partnership heralds new era for electric LCVs (March 29, 2023 8:33 am)
DVSA: Free Rolling Tyres (March 28, 2023 9:13 am)
DX announce the opening of two new sites (March 27, 2023 10:37 am)
Commercial Vehicle Show 2023 (March 27, 2023 8:17 am)
The new MINI Clubman Final Edition (March 24, 2023 10:22 am)

Home Deliveries

Close-up of mature bearded independent delivery expert holding package and scanning label details with smart phone.

Maximising delivery driver’s full smartphone functionality

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 - 08:59
No Comments
1,698 Views
Home Deliveries, Last Mile Deliveries, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

According to new research from Scandit, the leader in smart data capture, 87% of drivers in the UK are irritated by a lack of functionality in the device they use for operational post and parcel delivery tasks. Whether they use a dedicated scanning device or a smartphone, over a third (32%) wish they could scan more than one code at a time, 29% struggle with scanning damaged barcodes and 22% have difficulty scanning in low-light conditions.

Driver scanning a barcode with her phoneThe report, Global Delivery Insight- Driver Technology in the Last Mile, surveyed over 1,200 delivery drivers from 11 countries worldwide, 30% in the gig economy, 23% on short-term contracts and 47% employed by last mile delivery firms. Among those surveyed, smartphones are the most used operational device with 82% of drivers worldwide surveyed using them for post and parcel delivery. Regardless of which device drivers use, many are not equipped to access the full potential of their technology, with 43% of respondents only using them for two or fewer operational tasks.

Earlier Scandit research revealed that the majority of delivery drivers across the world are under pressure, with 66% stating they are expected to work faster and 71% reporting that the volume of deliveries has increased in the last five years. Delivery companies are missing an opportunity to improve efficiency and solve drivers’ biggest complaints. By adding smart data capture to smartphones which all drivers likely have, companies could easily offer improved scanning and increased functionality to frustrated drivers, without the need for the complex and expensive provision of multiple devices.

Samuel Mueller, CEO and co-founder of Scandit, said: “It is imperative that drivers can tap into intuitive tools which ease operational pressures, assisting them in dealing with rising delivery volumes and the wider range of tasks requested of them on a day-to-day basis. For business leaders, activating a wider range of functionality into a pre-existing smart device makes sense, not only resolving some of the challenges their workforce faces, but also increasing productivity and supporting scalable services such as peak season. The last mile is always the hardest, but it’s essential to get it right as effective delivery fulfilment is key to delivering high customer satisfaction.”

Making the most of a tool already in drivers’ pockets

Globally, whether using a dedicated scanning device or a smart device, the most common task for drivers (44%) is to provide proof of delivery. When comparing activity between dedicated device and smart device users, those with a smart device capitalise more on built-in functionality when communicating with customers (46% of smart device users vs 31% of dedicated device users), accessing navigation and route guidance (45% vs 34%) and providing age or ID verification services at the door (33% vs 32%).

And in the UK, despite 65% of workers reporting an increase in new activities to their workloads in the last five years, such as deliveries to pick-up drop-off (PUDO) points, payment on receipt or age verification, the majority of drivers surveyed are not using their devices for common operational tasks. Six in ten (60%) are not yet enabled by their employers to use their phones for age verification, and 68% and 69% respectively can’t use smart devices to find packages or load their vans. This functionality can be provided via leading smart data capture solutions, which can use augmented reality via smart devices to guide workers through processes.

Age verification with smartphoneFlexible tools for flexible work

The delivery industry relies on a flexible workforce, with 51% of those Scandit surveyed working in the gig economy, and 36% of all drivers bringing their own device to work (BYOD). As might be expected, more gig workers use their own smartphone than those on a fixed contract (46% vs 31%) and more contracted employees are issued a device by their employers (49% vs 38% of gig workers).

By leveraging apps on BYOD devices, business leaders are able to scale quickly to meet peak demand, and if using a company-owned, personally enabled (COPE) system, a smartphone can increase worker satisfaction.  With a software based approach, a broad range of functionality can be enabled to address different operational demands, and boost retention when provided for personal employee use too.

However, the majority (53%) of delivery firms providing a corporate-issue smartphone do not allow their drivers personal use of the device, something which could be changed, as 26% of drivers cite the technology issued by an employer as a key factor when choosing a role.

Resources

Global Delivery Insight – Driver Technology in the Last Mile

Global Delivery Insight – Driver Views from the Last Mile

Stay Ahead in Delivery And Logistics with Smart Data Capture Ebook 

Video – Driver Views from the Last Mile Research and Insight

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

WEVC’s Watt eCV1

WEVC & ETRUX partnership heralds new era...

Mar 29, 2023No Comments

Watt Electric Vehicle Company (WEVC) has announced a partnership with ETRUX, an electric commercial vehicle specialist, that is set to accelerate the adoption of next-gen electric light

Motorway at night

Easter motorway shutdown: i...

Motorists who choose evening travel to avoid heavy traffic

Mar 29, 2023
Ford van range

TVL Security’s Ford-appro...

Ford van owners can now easily equip their vehicles

Mar 29, 2023
Car overtaking an HGV on the motorway

Why Sustainability Managers...

Fleets are increasing their efficiency, but over the last

Mar 28, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Case study: Maurice Flynn ...

    Providing vital support to those

    Mar 23, 20235,808 Views
    Truck Driver

    Where are we now with the HGV ...

    In January 2022, the HGV

    Mar 22, 20235,094 Views
    Volvo FH 540 Dual Clutch 6x2 tractor unit

    Two new Volvo FH Globetrotter ...

    Stockport-based Robert Walker has taken

    Mar 24, 20234,374 Views
    Key2 QuickStart

    Jaama launches Key2 QuickStart...

    With vehicle fleet costs spiralling

    Mar 22, 20233,174 Views

    RAC: London’s ULEZ expansion

    As a result of a

    Mar 27, 20233,138 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022131,202 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202289,322 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202251,414 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202246,476 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202228,086 Views
    Recent Blogs
    Close-up of mature bearded independent delivery expert holding package and scanning label details with smart phone.

    Maximising delivery driverR...

    According to new research from

    Mar 29, 2023
    WEVC’s Watt eCV1

    WEVC & ETRUX partnership ...

    Watt Electric Vehicle Company (WEVC)

    Mar 29, 2023
    Motorway at night

    Easter motorway shutdown: it&#...

    Motorists who choose evening travel

    Mar 29, 2023
    Ford van range

    TVL Security’s Ford-approved...

    Ford van owners can now

    Mar 29, 2023
    Car overtaking an HGV on the motorway

    Why Sustainability Managers mi...

    Fleets are increasing their efficiency,

    Mar 28, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing