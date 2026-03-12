DPD opens two new distribution centres in South East

The UK’s leading premium parcel delivery company DPD has opened two new 60,000 sq ft regional distribution centres in Crawley and Sittingbourne.
Part of a multimillion-pound announcement in March last year, the two purpose-built state-of-the-art distribution centres will significantly increase DPD’s capacity in the South East to meet the demand for firm’s services.
DPD’s existing teams locally, will move to the much larger facilities and ongoing recruitment will result in over 80 new jobs for the region by October, as both centres increase parcel volumes.
Nationally, the investment in the seven 60,000 sq ft facilities will see the firm deliver the 50th new build distribution centre as part of an unprecedented and ongoing programme to strengthen its nationwide network of over 80 regional parcel centres.
The giant new fully automated sortation facilities will each be capable of processing up to 80,000 parcels a day, with capacity to accommodate over 100 new delivery driver routes to ensure the operation can handle the demand for DPD’s services in each area with space to carry on growing for a number of years.
DPD Crawley; Hydehurst Lane, Crawley, RH10 9AS
Located just to the north of Crawley itself, the new DC will replace the current DPD depot nearby on Fleming Way, with the team there moving to the new site.
DPD Sittingbourne; Fleet End, Sittingbourne, ME10 2XP
Located at Panattoni Park, DPD Sittingbourne is situated approximately four miles from Junction 5 of the M2. The new DC will replace the current DPD depot on the Eurolink Industrial Estate, with the team there moving to the new site.
Justin Pegg, DPD UK CEO commented, “I’m delighted to confirm the opening of the first of seven new DCs in 2026/27 as we continue to modify and expand our nationwide network of over 80 regional sorting centres. The majority of our regional network comprises modern, purpose-built and fully automated facilities, giving us the speed and the capacity needed to run a premium national seven day a week, next day delivery service. This is an ongoing programme as we continue to invest in our infrastructure to ensure we will always meet the demand for our services and exceed our customers’ expectations.”