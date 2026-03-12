Headline News

Depot

DPD opens two new distribution centres in South East

DPD opens two new distribution centres in South East

Thursday, March 12, 2026 - 07:11
No Comments
Depot, General News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Warehouse

The UK’s leading premium parcel delivery company DPD has opened two new 60,000 sq ft regional distribution centres in Crawley and Sittingbourne.

Part of a multimillion-pound announcement in March last year, the two purpose-built state-of-the-art distribution centres will significantly increase DPD’s capacity in the South East to meet the demand for firm’s services.

DPD’s existing teams locally, will move to the much larger facilities and ongoing recruitment will result in over 80 new jobs for the region by October, as both centres increase parcel volumes.

Nationally, the investment in the seven 60,000 sq ft facilities will see the firm deliver the 50th new build distribution centre as part of an unprecedented and ongoing programme to strengthen its nationwide network of over 80 regional parcel centres.

The giant new fully automated sortation facilities will each be capable of processing up to 80,000 parcels a day, with capacity to accommodate over 100 new delivery driver routes to ensure the operation can handle the demand for DPD’s services in each area with space to carry on growing for a number of years.

DPD Crawley; Hydehurst Lane, Crawley, RH10 9AS

Located just to the north of Crawley itself, the new DC will replace the current DPD depot nearby on Fleming Way, with the team there moving to the new site.

DPD Sittingbourne; Fleet End, Sittingbourne, ME10 2XP

Located at Panattoni Park, DPD Sittingbourne is situated approximately four miles from Junction 5 of the M2. The new DC will replace the current DPD depot on the Eurolink Industrial Estate, with the team there moving to the new site.

Justin Pegg, DPD UK CEO commented, “I’m delighted to confirm the opening of the first of seven new DCs in 2026/27 as we continue to modify and expand our nationwide network of over 80 regional sorting centres. The majority of our regional network comprises modern, purpose-built and fully automated facilities, giving us the speed and the capacity needed to run a premium national seven day a week, next day delivery service. This is an ongoing programme as we continue to invest in our infrastructure to ensure we will always meet the demand for our services and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Tags
, , , , , , , , ,

Related Article

Logistics UK Launches Search for Best Truck Stop of the Year 2026

Logistics UK launches search for Best Truck S...

Mar 12, 2026No Comments

Business group Logistics UK has launched its search for Best Truck Stop of the Year 2026, inviting professional drivers across the country to nominate roadside facilities that

Pothole-related breakdowns up by a quarter in just 12 months

A data-driven approach requ...

The UK is thought to have more than one

Mar 12, 2026
Are truck drivers respected in the UK?

Are truck drivers respected...

A simple question – are truck drivers respected? –

Mar 11, 2026
IVECO launches Stolen Vehicle Assistance for enhanced van security

IVECO launches Stolen Vehic...

Across Europe, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) now face a

Mar 11, 2026

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit