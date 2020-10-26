Headline News

Vanarama recognised for five-star customer service

Monday, October 26, 2020 - 07:13
No Comments
1,236 Views
Car and Van News, Fleet Management, General News, Leasing, News, Newsletter, Rental, Secondary News, Van Hire

Vanarama, the UK’s largest and best known car and van leasing company, has been recognised as one of the best companies in the country for customer service and employee wellbeing. At last week’s prestigious UK Customer Experience Awards Vanarama came out on top five times with Gold Awards for: Customer Experience in a Crisis, Customers at the Heart of Everything, Online Customer Experience, Customer Centric Culture and Employees at the Heart of Everything.

Vanarama

Andy Alderson CEO & Founder of Vanarama

The awards are recognition for years of hard work by the leasing company which continues to grow and punch above its weight. Up against the likes of BT, Sky Bet, Virgin Money, Vauxhall and Vitality, Vanarama brought home five gold awards and one silver award. 2020 has been an eventful year for most companies but Vanarama continued to drive forward setting up a Covid-19 Small Business Support Team to give small businesses help and guidance on how to access funding available from the UK Government during the pandemic.

In recent times Vanarama has implemented multiple first to market products that has helped the leasing business deliver a first-in-class digital experience for customers. These include LeaseScanner a live price comparison tool, Vanarama Smiles a loyalty reward platform, Eligibility Checker where customers simply scan an image of their driving licence and Vanarama’s technology soft searches Experian in real-time to present customers with a likelihood of passing credit in a matter of seconds and iVan, the AI Chatbot that has created over 11,000 leads and leased more than 1,000 vehicles.

The commitment to digital stems from customer demand and a behavioural shift to online. Research has found that 85% of UK customers were fatigued with the traditional car buying process, typically spending 14 hours online researching. 76% of Vanarama’s customers start their vehicle search online, with 70% of its customers visiting the website outside of work hours. Since Vanarama launched its end-to-end fully ecommerce journey 62% of its overall orders have been via online versus 0% just two years ago.

Andy Alderson CEO & Founder of Vanarama said: “It’s undeniable that the pandemic is changing the way we do business, but it hasn’t changed how important the customer is to everything we do. At Vanarama we’re committed to offering our customers the best possible service, because that’s what our customers expect. Today consumers are used to Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, companies with technology at their core and customers in their heart are winning today and these awards show that. We have an extremely talented and hardworking team and they deserve this recognition.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Access XL

John Lewis look to Access XL for bespoke lift...

Oct 26, 2020No Comments

Central Transport, the fleet engineering department of John Lewis Partnership has risen to a number of delivery challenges at their Oxford Street store by fitting Access XL

Michelin X Line Energy

Volvo Trucks selects Michel...

Michelin says tyres from its X Line Energy range

Oct 26, 2020
GDL

Government not taking forwa...

The Government has once again distanced itself from the

Oct 26, 2020
GEM

GEM Motoring Assist: forget...

Road Safety organisation GEM Motoring Assist is urging the

Oct 26, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201930,036 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201927,558 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201921,414 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201919,980 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201819,932 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing