COVID-19: The new normal in the car rental industry

Consumer behaviour has irreversibly changed during lockdown as we have become a nation of ‘home delivery shoppers.’ In direct response to this trend, Europcar Mobility Group UK has enhanced their ‘Deliver & Collect’ service, creating a new normal in the car rental industry.
As part of their group wide ‘Safety Programme’, and to support the ongoing focus on customer experience and hygiene, they have introduced an enhanced safe distance ‘Deliver and Collect’ service, quoted as ‘the most convenient and safest way’ to rent a vehicle in the market today.
From the comfort of their home or workplace, and at a time that suits the customer, the Europcar ‘Deliver and Collect’ service is available throughout summer from only £1 each way – less than half the price of the nation’s favourite take-away coffee.
In addition, a ‘Click & Collect’ option has been introduced providing customers with the ability to bypass the need to enter a rental station to pick up a vehicle. Customers are met in a designated ‘Click & Collect’ area of the car park where a member of staff hands over the keys and rental agreement at a safe distance.
Gary Smith, Managing Director, Europcar Mobility Group UK stated, “At Europcar Mobility Group we recognise that things have changed during the Coronavirus pandemic, and so have we. Our ‘Click and Collect’ and ‘Deliver and Collect’ services offer our customers options that offer peace of mind, safety and convenience.”