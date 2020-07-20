Headline News

COVID-19: The new normal in the car rental industry

Monday, July 20, 2020 - 10:02
No Comments
378 Views
Contract Hire and Leasing, General News, Leasing, News, Newsletter, Rental, Secondary News

Consumer behaviour has irreversibly changed during lockdown as we have become a nation of ‘home delivery shoppers.’ In direct response to this trend, Europcar Mobility Group UK has enhanced their ‘Deliver & Collect’ service, creating a new normal in the car rental industry.

car rentalAs part of their group wide ‘Safety Programme’, and to support the ongoing focus on customer experience and hygiene, they have introduced an enhanced safe distance ‘Deliver and Collect’ service, quoted as ‘the most convenient and safest way’ to rent a vehicle in the market today.

From the comfort of their home or workplace, and at a time that suits the customer, the Europcar ‘Deliver and Collect’ service is available throughout summer from only £1 each way – less than half the price of the nation’s favourite take-away coffee.

In addition, a ‘Click & Collect’ option has been introduced providing customers with the ability to bypass the need to enter a rental station to pick up a vehicle. Customers are met in a designated ‘Click & Collect’ area of the car park where a member of staff hands over the keys and rental agreement at a safe distance.

Gary Smith, Managing Director, Europcar Mobility Group UK stated, “At Europcar Mobility Group we recognise that things have changed during the Coronavirus pandemic, and so have we. Our ‘Click and Collect’ and ‘Deliver and Collect’ services offer our customers options that offer peace of mind, safety and convenience.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

roadworthiness

Licence Check introduces roadworthiness check...

Jul 20, 2020No Comments

Licence Check is introducing a new roadworthiness check feature for company and grey fleet drivers that helps address concerns that growing numbers of cars could have major

FTA

FTA changes its name to Log...

On the 27th July 2020, the Freight Transport Association

Jul 20, 2020
Tourneo and Transit

Ford introduces active rang...

Ford has expanded its fast-growing Active range with the

Jul 20, 2020
used commercial vehicles

Average prices of used comm...

According to the latest data from Auto Trader, following

Jul 20, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202057,360 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201427,732 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201425,704 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201925,092 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201823,208 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing