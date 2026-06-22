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Isuzu UK launches D-Max 2.2 pick-up Commercial

Isuzu UK launches D-Max 2.2 pick-up Commercial

Monday, June 22, 2026 - 09:12
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Fleet Management, Isuzu Truck UK, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Isuzu UK has launched the commercial variant of its new D-Max 2.2 pick-up range, a vehicle that qualifies as a fully commercial vehicle for Benefit-in-Kind and Capital Allowance purposes. The addition gives fleet buyers and trade customers a tax-efficient option within the wider D-Max line-up, without sacrificing the practicality of a four-door layout.

Isuzu UK launches D-Max 2.2 pick-up Commercial

Image: Isuzu

The D-Max Commercial is available across all double cab versions, including DL20, DL40 and V-Cross specifications. Despite the commercial designation, the vehicle retains its four-door body, with the conversion confined to the interior. The rear seats and seat belts have been removed, and a solid bulkhead with a mesh viewing screen has been fitted behind the front seats to create a dedicated load area whilst preserving visibility and ventilation between cab and load space.

To complete the conversion, a flat phenolic floor has been installed, along with a rear cab protection panel featuring a mesh vision panel into the flatbed load area. This combination is designed to maximise durability and usable load space whilst maintaining a clear line of sight for the driver. As with all D-Max 2.2 pick-ups, the Commercial variant can be specified with an optional bedliner for the rear loadspace, as well as a towbar or canopy, either at the point of ordering a new vehicle or fitted subsequently as an Isuzu aftermarket accessory.

Payload, Power and Capability

The new D-Max 2.2 Commercial offers a payload capacity of over one tonne and a towing capacity of 3,500kg, figures that place it firmly amongst the most capable vehicles in its class for trade, utility and agricultural use. Power comes from a new 2.2-litre bi-turbo diesel engine producing 163PS and 400Nm of torque, giving the vehicle a strong blend of pulling power and everyday usability.

A shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive system allows drivers to switch between high-gear two- and four-wheel drive at speeds of up to 62mph, making the transition between road and off-road conditions seamless and requiring no need to stop the vehicle. A low-gear four-wheel drive mode, together with a rear differential lock and rough terrain mode, is fitted as standard across the range, equipping the D-Max Commercial to handle the demanding conditions often encountered on construction sites, farms and utility work.

Isuzu UK launches D-Max 2.2 pick-up Commercial

Image: Isuzu

Warranty and Support

Isuzu backs the D-Max 2.2 Commercial with a five-year, 125,000-mile warranty, alongside UK and EU roadside assistance. This level of cover reflects the confidence the manufacturer has in the durability of the D-Max platform and provides reassurance for fleet operators planning for the vehicle’s long-term running costs.

Alan Able, Managing Director of Isuzu UK, said: “The new Isuzu D-Max 2.2 Commercial further extends the D-Max pick-up range with both practical and financial benefits. The commercial variant joins the Single, Double and Extended Cab options launched earlier this year, and expands the pick-up’s appeal across broad commercial, utility and agricultural environments.”

The launch of the Commercial variant builds on a busy year for the D-Max range, with Isuzu continuing to broaden its offering to meet the needs of different trade and business customers. By combining the practicality of a four-door double cab with the financial advantages of commercial vehicle classification, the D-Max 2.2 Commercial is positioned to appeal to operators who need genuine load-carrying capability without compromising on cabin space for crew or equipment.

For businesses weighing up van alternatives, the new variant offers a notable point of difference: the flexibility of a pick-up with the tax treatment of a commercial vehicle, backed by one of the longer warranties available in the sector. With its combination of payload, towing capacity and off-road capability, the D-Max 2.2 Commercial looks set to find favour across the same broad range of industries that have made the D-Max name a familiar sight on UK sites and farms for years.

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