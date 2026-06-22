New BMW i3 50 xDrive First Edition opens for orders

BMW has opened early ordering for the new BMW i3 50 xDrive First Edition, marking the next chapter in the brand’s electric vehicle strategy and the arrival of the second model based on its groundbreaking Neue Klasse platform.
Following its unveiling in March, the all-electric saloon has already attracted significant customer interest. The limited First Edition model is now available to order ahead of the vehicle’s official market launch in autumn 2026, offering a WLTP driving range of up to 563 miles and prices starting from £57,905 OTR.
Jochen Goller, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Customer, Brands, Sales, said: “The new BMW i3 is a groundbreaking car for us. As a fully electric model, it will be competing in a high-volume segment and is therefore extremely significant for the BMW Group. At the same time, we can already tell from the high level of interest in this model that it will be very well received by our customers. The start of orders on 18 June in First Edition form – ahead of the official market launch – is an important next step here.”
Neue Klasse Technology Shapes the Future of BMW
The new BMW i3 represents a major evolution of the BMW 3 Series, combining the brand’s traditional focus on driving dynamics with next-generation electric vehicle technology.
Mike Reichelt, Head of Neue Klasse BMW, explains: “The BMW 3 Series has been an icon of our brand for seven generations and therefore more than five decades. It encapsulates pure driving pleasure, innovation and timeless design. With the Neue Klasse and its technology clusters, we are literally skipping a vehicle generation. This is the DNA of our sporting saloon in a completely new vehicle concept as we write the next chapter in the BMW 3 Series success story.”
The exterior introduces a fresh interpretation of BMW’s iconic saloon design. A long wheelbase, short overhangs and a rearward-positioned glasshouse create classic BMW proportions, while the redesigned kidney grille and twin headlights merge into a distinctive illuminated signature. Pronounced wheel arches and sculpted bodywork reinforce the car’s sporty appearance.
Inside, the cabin showcases BMW’s latest digital innovations. The new BMW Panoramic iDrive system is powered by BMW Operating System X and centres around BMW Panoramic Vision, which projects key information across the lower section of the windscreen. The system combines touch, voice and haptic controls, while the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant uses advanced large language model technology (Alexa+) to deliver more natural and intuitive voice interactions.
Performance and Driving Dynamics
Power comes from two electric motors, one mounted on each axle, delivering all-wheel drive capability and a combined output of 469hp. The system produces 645Nm of torque and enables the BMW i3 50 xDrive to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 4.7 seconds.
BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology works alongside the new Heart of Joy control computer and BMW Dynamic Performance Control software to enhance responsiveness and driving precision. According to BMW, the Heart of Joy processes information up to ten times faster than previous systems, reducing intervention requirements and improving vehicle control.
The new Soft Stop function also contributes to a smoother driving experience by bringing the vehicle to a complete halt without the jerking or braking noises often associated with electric vehicles.
Advanced driver assistance technologies feature prominently throughout the vehicle. BMW Symbiotic Drive allows drivers to accelerate, brake or steer while keeping assistance systems active, creating a more natural interaction between driver and vehicle. An optional Motorway Assistant supports hands-free driving at speeds of up to 81mph or the prevailing speed limit and can perform automated lane changes following driver confirmation.
Long Range and Ultra-Fast Charging
The BMW i3 50 xDrive is equipped with a 108.7kWh high-voltage battery featuring new cylindrical cell technology. BMW’s 800V architecture enables significantly faster charging, allowing up to 263 miles of driving range to be added in just 10 minutes when connected to a 400kW DC rapid charger.
At launch, the standard BMW i3 50 xDrive will be priced from £53,005 OTR and deliver a maximum WLTP range of up to 567 miles. The First Edition offers a range of up to 563 miles while adding a range of premium features as standard.
These include M Sport styling enhancements, BMW Iconic Glow, the BMW 3D Head-Up Display, Harman Kardon surround sound system, electrically adjustable multifunction front seats, steering wheel heating, three-zone climate control and AC Charging Professional, increasing AC charging capacity from 11kW to 22kW.
Customers can further personalise the vehicle with options including rear seat heating, a panoramic glass roof, an electrically operated tow bar and additional driver assistance technologies. Six exterior paint finishes are available, including the new M Le Castellet Blue, alongside a choice of 19-inch and 20-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels and multiple interior design themes.
With its combination of long-range capability, advanced digital technology, rapid charging performance and next-generation driving dynamics, the new BMW i3 signals a major step forward in BMW’s electric future and the evolution of one of its most iconic model line-ups.