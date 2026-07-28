Vicovanu expands Krone fleet with new telematics capability

Vicovanu Transport has expanded its partnership with Krone after taking delivery of 15 new Box Liner FS10 sliding chassis trailers, each equipped with Krone Telematics. The latest investment increases the Thurrock-based operator’s Krone fleet to around 109 trailers and supports its continued growth in the UK container transport and multimodal logistics sectors.
The new trailers form part of Vicovanu Transport’s wider fleet development strategy, which also includes the expansion of Krone Telematics across its container trailer fleet. Around 70 Krone trailers are now connected through the telematics platform, with plans to retrofit the remaining units to create a fully connected fleet. The move is expected to improve fleet visibility, maintenance planning, asset utilisation and customer service.
Founded in 2013, family-run Vicovanu Transport has established itself as a specialist in container transport and multimodal logistics. Operating from Thurrock, Essex, the company provides road haulage services for import and export movements, express deliveries, lift assist operations, and integrated road, rail, sea and air freight solutions throughout the UK and Europe.
“The continued growth of our business means we need equipment that we can depend on every day,” said Sergiu Vicovanu, Managing Director of Vicovanu Transport Ltd. “The Krone Box Liner has consistently delivered the reliability, flexibility and durability we require for intensive container operations, which is why we continue to invest in more Krone equipment as our fleet grows.
“The relationship we have developed with Krone has been extremely positive. Their understanding of our operation and their ability to provide solutions that meet the demands of modern container transport gives us the confidence to continue expanding with their products.”
Developed in collaboration with Krone UK, the Box Liner FS10 has been designed to meet the demanding needs of container transport operators. Its adaptable sliding chassis can accommodate a variety of container sizes, including 20ft, 30ft, 40ft and 45ft units, making it well suited to intermodal logistics operations where flexibility is essential.
The trailer is built for durability, featuring double T-section longitudinal beams, welded cross members and reinforced components to withstand intensive daily use. An extendable underrun protection system ensures compliance with European regulations, while shot blasting, CDC coating and powder coating provide enhanced corrosion resistance. Krone also backs the chassis with a 10-year rust-through warranty.
Alongside the new trailers, Krone Telematics is helping Vicovanu Transport gain greater operational insight across its fleet. The system delivers real-time information on trailer location, operating status and technical performance, enabling fleet managers to improve scheduling, maximise asset utilisation and reduce downtime through more proactive maintenance.
Live data covering mileage, braking systems, coupling status and vehicle diagnostics also enables potential faults to be identified before they become costly issues. For customers, this increased transparency supports more accurate delivery planning and greater confidence that container movements are being managed efficiently.
“The move towards a fully connected Krone fleet represents another important step in our development,” added Sergiu. “Having greater visibility of our assets and their condition helps us operate more efficiently and continue providing the high levels of service our customers expect.
“Krone Telematics gives us valuable information that supports proactive fleet management, helping us maximise uptime and ensure our equipment is always ready for the next job.”
Each new trailer also features Krone Smart Tyre Monitoring, which continuously measures tyre pressure and temperature. By identifying issues early, the system helps improve road safety, reduce tyre-related breakdowns and lower maintenance costs while supporting greater fleet efficiency.
Operating around the clock, Vicovanu Transport is a FORS-accredited operator and continues to strengthen its position in the container haulage market. Its latest investment in Krone trailers and connected fleet technology underlines its commitment to delivering reliable, efficient and customer-focused logistics services while supporting future business growth.