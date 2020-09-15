Headline News

First Bus Scotland awarded over £3million by Transport Scotland

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 08:20
No Comments
948 Views
Bus News, First Bus Scotland, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

First Bus Scotland is delighted to have been awarded over £3million as part of Transport Scotland’s Scottish Bus Emission Abatement Retrofit (BEAR) scheme following the announcement of the latest round of scheme funding.

First Bus Scotland

Andrew Jarvis, Managing Director for First Bus in Scotland
Lenny Warren / Warren Media
07860 830050 0141 255 1605
lenny@warrenmedia.co.uk
www.warrenmedia.co.uk
All images © Warren Media 2019. Free first use only for editorial in connection with the commissioning client’s press-released story. All other rights are reserved. Use in any other context is expressly prohibited without prior permission.

The Scottish Government grant towards the overall cost means that 165 further buses will have their exhaust systems changed to meet the current Euro VI standard – the cleanest diesel engines currently available – which will significantly improve emissions of Nitrogen Oxide (NOX) and fine particulate matter (PM2) across our Glasgow network.

The grant allows operators to upgrade the exhaust systems on mid-life vehicles to achieve a significantly lower emissions output an

In Scotland alone, First Glasgow recently reached a significant milestone with more than 40% of vehicles being Euro VI standard or better and the retrofit programme is playing a part in enhancing this LEZ compliance plan, with over 60% of the vehicles reaching Euro VI standard once the 165 vehicle project is completed.

First Bus is focused on becoming a leader in the transition to a low-carbon future and has recently announced its commitment to operating a zero-emission bus fleet by 2035 as well as pledging not to purchase any new diesel buses after December 2022.

Andrew Jarvis, Managing Director for First Bus in Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this funding. Cleaner air is vitally important to all of us in society and we are determined to play our part in the communities that we serve.

“This is another step on our journey to operating a fully zero emission fleet by 2035 and we are already leading the way with the first commercially operated electric buses in Glasgow as well as the soon-to-launch world’s first double decker hydrogen buses in Aberdeen.

“We have been key partners with Local Authorities on the introduction of fair Low Emission Zones across Scotland. We have led the way with bus operators in Glasgow as a key partner with Glasgow City Council for the country’s first ever LEZ rollout.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Labcraft

Labcraft lighting solution helps coach operat...

Sep 15, 2020No Comments

Greys of Ely, one of the leading coach hire operators in East Anglia, have installed an external Labcraft lighting system to their luxury coaches in order to

FUSO eCanter

FUSO eCanter travels the wo...

Within the last year the FUSO eCanter, Daimler Truck’s

Sep 15, 2020
Ateca

SEAT reinvigorates the succ...

SEAT is reinvigorating its successful Ateca with the introduction

Sep 15, 2020
Mercedes-Benz Arocs

James Burrell builds toward...

Leading independent builders’ merchant James Burrell became one of

Sep 14, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201920,598 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201918,876 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201918,198 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201817,334 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201917,166 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing