Headline News

Transport Secretary says petrol & diesel car ban should start in 2032

Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 08:26
No Comments
504 Views
Clean Air Zone, Environment News, General News, Government Policy, News, Newsletter, Road to Zero, Secondary News, Ultra Low Emission Zone

Following the breaking news that the UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps thinks the  planned ban on sales of new petrol, diesel or hybrid cars could start as early as 2032; Benjamin Hunt, Motoring Trade Analyst at www.carwow.co.uk, comments:

Petrol & Diesel

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps

“This morning’s (12th February 2020) comment by Mr Shapps, especially so soon after last week’s announcement of the deadline being pushed forward to 2035, adds to the widely speculated opinion that the government is simply pulling numbers and dates out of thin air to keep up with other countries and their target of cutting emissions to net zero.

“In a snap poll of carwow site users earlier in the week, we found that almost 3 in 5 (58.1%) wouldn’t let the 2035 deadline on new cars affect their car-buying decisions in the immediate future, and it’s hard to see how bringing it forward to 2032 would sway these findings in any significant manner. Considering that the average life of a new car is currently around 13 years in the UK, there is little chance that a deadline that’s still twelve years away would directly impact potential buyers already set on a brand new petrol or diesel model in the current climate.

“It’s not exactly clear what the intentions of threatening a 2032 deadline might be, and whilst there is every chance that increasing consumer demand for EV’s and a subsequent depreciation of traditional vehicles will see mass adoption to the technology in the coming years, this still seems a while off when analysing the general public’s opinion and attitudes.

“As it stands, the decision for customers to buy an EV car is currently based on the driver’s individual circumstance (budget, mileage, driving type, proximity to a charge zone like ULEZ, etc.) and at the moment no fuel type should be ruled out when making the right decision for your individual needs.”

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Commercial Vehicle

Webfleet Solutions and Bridgestone join force...

Feb 13, 2020No Comments

The fleet solutions ‘powerhouse’ forged by Webfleet Solutions and Bridgestone will be in the spotlight at this year’s Commercial Vehicle show. Webfleet Solutions and Bridgestone are joining

European Transport Safety Council

European safety council wan...

The European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) has called for

Feb 13, 2020

Engenie rolls out rapid EV ...

Engenie, the UK’s fastest growing rapid electric vehicle (EV)

Feb 13, 2020
Park Assist

Volkswagen CVs pits Park As...

A third of UK van drivers rank small parking

Feb 12, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201921,864 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201818,768 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201917,220 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201816,452 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201815,510 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage