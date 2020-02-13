Transport Secretary says petrol & diesel car ban should start in 2032

Following the breaking news that the UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps thinks the planned ban on sales of new petrol, diesel or hybrid cars could start as early as 2032; Benjamin Hunt, Motoring Trade Analyst at www.carwow.co.uk, comments:
“This morning’s (12th February 2020) comment by Mr Shapps, especially so soon after last week’s announcement of the deadline being pushed forward to 2035, adds to the widely speculated opinion that the government is simply pulling numbers and dates out of thin air to keep up with other countries and their target of cutting emissions to net zero.
“In a snap poll of carwow site users earlier in the week, we found that almost 3 in 5 (58.1%) wouldn’t let the 2035 deadline on new cars affect their car-buying decisions in the immediate future, and it’s hard to see how bringing it forward to 2032 would sway these findings in any significant manner. Considering that the average life of a new car is currently around 13 years in the UK, there is little chance that a deadline that’s still twelve years away would directly impact potential buyers already set on a brand new petrol or diesel model in the current climate.
“It’s not exactly clear what the intentions of threatening a 2032 deadline might be, and whilst there is every chance that increasing consumer demand for EV’s and a subsequent depreciation of traditional vehicles will see mass adoption to the technology in the coming years, this still seems a while off when analysing the general public’s opinion and attitudes.
“As it stands, the decision for customers to buy an EV car is currently based on the driver’s individual circumstance (budget, mileage, driving type, proximity to a charge zone like ULEZ, etc.) and at the moment no fuel type should be ruled out when making the right decision for your individual needs.”