Headline News

Driver Shortage

Logistics UK’s annual report warns of continuing pressure on supply chains

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 - 11:33
No Comments
1,974 Views
Driver Shortage, Fleet News, General News, HGV & Bus News, HGV News, Logistics, News

Disruption to global supply chains looks set to continue in 2022, requiring a radical move away from a reliance on just-in-time to the use of greater storage capacity, Logistics UK’s annual report is warning.

The report notes that both global and local factors have caused issues for all elements of the supply chain, with issues such as disruption to the supply of shipping containers, a shortage of HGV drivers and a lack of semi-conductor microchips are all having an impact on the way that goods are moved around the world.

David Wells, Logistics UK chief executive said: “It is clear that, following the impacts of Covid-19 supply chains will need to change the way they work. Cost effective and efficient shipping is no longer guaranteed under the previous working model and the industry’s reliance on just-in-time management systems will need to shift to using greater storage capacity.

He praised the resilience of workers across the supply chain for dealing with the challenges of the past two years, from the displacement of shipping containers to the driver shortage crisis, whilst still keeping the supply chain largely intact.

“At the same time, our members have been facing significant increases in fuel and freight costs. Diesel prices rose by 22% in the year to 31 December 2021, while freight rates have also increased as demand returns following the pandemic, accompanied by wage inflation.

“With average fuel prices reaching the highest level on record, and rising inflation, there has been an unsustainable burden on logistics businesses which operate traditionally on very narrow margins of around 1%,” he added.

Wells said there were reasons for optimism. He pointed to the government’s move to cut fuel duty in the March 2022 Spring Statement by 5ppl, but warned this cost saving could be lost to operators in the short to medium term as inflationary pressures and continued fuel price rises drive up other operational costs.

He also hailed the increased test availability for vocational drivers, which he said is beginning to ease the worst of the driver shortage problem, pointing to data which shows that the number of people undertaking practical HGV tests has grown by 53.5% in Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2019. He also noted a rise in the logistics industry’s commitment to provide more training and testing for new and existing staff.

Wells said: “The signs of recovery are there, as the Logistics Report indicates, but there is still much work to be done and ongoing economic pressures could easily stall any significant growth forecast.”

He added: “However, having seen how far we have come, in just two years, I am confident that the logistics sector is set to lead the economic recovery in the months ahead.”

Source: MotorTransport

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Tailgating highlighted as biggest distraction

Jun 15, 2022No Comments

Being followed too closely by other drivers is the behaviour that distracts motorists most on Britain’s roads, latest research reveals. A survey commissioned by the UK’s leading

Call for operator views on ...

The government is looking at trialling longer heavier vehicles

Jun 15, 2022

CMA to investigate fuel pri...

Business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng has asked the UK’s competition

Jun 15, 2022
Toyota hydrogen fueled car

Nuclear Enabled Hydrogen mu...

Nuclear Enabled Hydrogen (NEH) must be embraced if the

Jun 10, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Volvo FE Electric

    The UK’s first electric tipp...

    Family-owned Fox Group is championing

    Jun 08, 20226,174 Views

    How the 3G sunset will impact ...

    Disparity between technological innovation and

    Jun 09, 20224,902 Views
    Charging Station

    EV summer driving: tips and tr...

    The weather is warming up,

    Jun 06, 20224,380 Views
    HGV accidents

    Three tips to avoid the most c...

    Driving a heavy goods vehicle

    Jun 07, 20224,206 Views
    Lorry Park on M6 Motorway

    Industry hits back over threat...

    The logistics sector has slammed

    Jun 06, 20224,200 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021244,920 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202169,060 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202143,254 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202236,168 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202131,608 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing