Northgate re-launches its We Buy You Rent fleet disposal package

Monday, February 13, 2023 - 09:52
Northgate has re-packaged and re-launched its LCV fleet disposal option, We Buy You Rent, enabling businesses to unlock capital from their owned fleets and benefit from a fully maintained fleet solution instead.

The newly streamlined fleet disposal service, We Buy You Rent, provides a managed disposal of owned vehicles, replaced with fully maintained Northgate rental vehicles for a fixed monthly cost.

Alternatively, when vehicle continuity is key, Northgate can purchase the entire fleet at market value and then rent it back on a contract basis.

As fleet disposal can be costly and time-consuming for businesses, the latest refresh of We Buy, You Rent, ensures companies achieve a fair market value for vehicles that can release operating capital back into a business, supported by the usual benefits of a Northgate hire policy including servicing and maintenance.

A second disposal option available to fleets is offered by Van Monster Remarketing, part of the Redde Northgate group of companies, which gives businesses access to a dedicated online auction platform for used LCV disposals. Companies have the ability to set fixed reserve prices for vehicles, the length of an online sale and monitor sales progress of vehicles 24/7.

Neil McCrossan, Northgate’s sales and marketing director commented: “It’s important that businesses have the ability to manage their fleet disposals efficiently without compromising their business. For this in mind, we have re-packaged our existing options to include ultimate flexibility all supported by the expertise of our remarketing partner, Van Monster to the advantage of our customers.”

By using Northgate’s fleet disposal services, businesses have a complete end to end proposition which not only releases working capital back into company accounts with any outstanding finance agreements having been settled, but also provides instant access to the full benefits of the multiple Northgate hire options, meaning businesses are never left with unmet mobility needs.

