Asset Alliance Group’s seals the deal with Currie Solutions

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 - 08:48
Asset Alliance Group has won a competitive tender to supply logistics specialists Currie Solutions with 23 DAF XF 480 6×2 tractor units after providing outstanding personal sales support and a strong commitment to after-sales.

Asset AllianceThe new 44-tonne trucks replace existing vehicles in the 150-strong fleet and have been provided on a five-year contract hire deal.

Currie Solutions’ Operations Director, Allan Jamieson, says: “Historically, we’ve gone straight to the manufacturers when upgrading our fleet but, in our experience, that’s left us without a dedicated point of contact.

“With Asset Alliance Group we deal with one person, and we receive a truly personal service. It’s one of the best we’ve ever come across. They make the whole process simple and transparent, and everything is always explained in full.

“The team understood our exact needs from the start, and the support and guidance they have provided has been invaluable.”

The new vehicles will operate from the company’s sites in Coatbridge and Dumfries in Scotland, and Warrington and Ellistown in England, delivering goods throughout the UK and mainland Europe.

Jamieson adds: “Another draw for us is the after-sales service. Our customer base is extensive, so these vehicles will be covering long distances. We need to ensure that wherever they are that we have easy access to repair and maintenance if anything was to happen. Asset Alliance Group’s extensive network of repair dealerships gives us peace of mind that we’ll always be looked after.”

Supplied by Business Development Manager, Dougie Bennett, the new vehicles have been provided under Asset Alliance Group’s comprehensive full-service contract hire offer, including all safety inspections, maintenance, servicing and repairs, plus tyre cover and full roadside assistance.

Founded in 1977, Currie Solutions offers transport services for a range of goods from retail, drinks and construction to woods and agriculture. With headquarters in Scotland and locations in England, France, the Netherlands and through its partners in Germany and Italy, the business can quickly ship goods throughout the UK and Europe.

