Peter is the UK Managing Director at RingGo, which creates software solutions for drivers, cities and operators that make finding, accessing and paying for parking quick, simple and effortless. Millions of motorists currently use RingGo’s software in the UK. As a company, RingGo is part of PARK NOW Group, which was acquired by EasyPark Group in 2021, and the Group’s purpose is to make towns and cities cleaner, healthier and more liveable for local residents.

Contributing Posts:

Tackling transport myths for fleets