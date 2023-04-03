VodaFone
Headline News

Electric Buses

Electric First Bus in Leicester

Leicester to get all-electric bus depot after ZEBRA uplift

Monday, April 3, 2023 - 10:14
No Comments
1,932 Views
Electric Buses, Electric Vehicles, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Zero Emission Bus Regional Area (ZEBRA)

First Bus has confirmed that Leicester will house the Britain’s next electrified bus depot, adding to its sites in York and Norwich, as part of a plan with government to deliver additional net zero investment.

The announcement comes after the UK bus operator and Leicester City Council received approval from DfT to increase their sum of Zero Emission Bus Regional Area (ZEBRA) funding – underscoring the importance of delivering the fund at speed across all regions of the UK.

Ian Gillott and Janette Bell at First Leicester electrification launch

Ian Gillott and Janette Bell at First Leicester electrification launch; Copyright Mike Sewell 2023
21st March 2023

The bus company will invest £6.6 million to bring the project to fruition, alongside additional DfT funding of £2.9m, secured in partnership with Leicester council.

First Bus said it is planning for a further five depots to become electrified by March 2024 through boosted ZEBRA funding.

A total of 54% of the funding will be provided by First Bus and the remaining 46% will come from the ZEBRA scheme.

An additional 18 electric buses will arrive in Leicester later this year, with 86 hitting the road by March 2024.

First Bus will convert the depots and install the new infrastructure to house these vehicles, in partnership with the local Distribution Network Operator and local authorities.

New chargers will be provided by Heliox, which can fully charge a bus in 3.5 hours.

First Bus currently has 328 fully electric buses on order with Ballymena, Northern Ireland-based Wrightbus. At the conclusion of the ZEBRA projects, it will have more than 600 zero-emission buses in its fleet.

Ian Gillott, Managing Director, Parts and Services at Wrightbus, said: “We can’t wait to see these buses in operation in Leicester, which will help passengers enjoy comfortable and cleaner transport.

“We are consistently at the forefront of zero and low-emission travel and would be delighted to progress future orders, dependent on future co-funding opportunities.

“Our electric buses are manufactured and assembled at our Ballymena factory, which means support for jobs in NI, and wider across the UK through our domestic supply chain.”

Janette Bell, Managing Director at First Bus, added: “We’re absolutely delighted that Leicester will become one of our blueprint bus depots of the future, helping us to refine and iterate this new concept so we can roll it out across the rest of the UK.”

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Two new Volvo FH with I-Save 6x2 tractor units

Newell& Wright add 2 new I-Save Volvo FH...

Apr 03, 2023No Comments

Sheffield-based Newell & Wright Group has welcomed two new Volvo FH with I-Save 6×2 tractor units to help the company reduce the carbon footprint of its operations.

Trades person carrying his tools from his van

Install a dashcam to help p...

Tradespeople are being urged to install dashcams to deter

Apr 03, 2023
6 DAF Trucks for JLM Transport

JLM Transport take delivery...

JLM Transport has refreshed its fleet with six more

Apr 03, 2023
HGV trainee and Instructor

HGV Skills Bootcamps extend...

The Driver Academy Group (DAG) a consortium led by HGV

Apr 03, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    WEVC’s Watt eCV1

    WEVC & ETRUX partnership ...

    Watt Electric Vehicle Company (WEVC)

    Mar 29, 20236,792 Views

    RAC: London’s ULEZ expansion

    As a result of a

    Mar 27, 20234,530 Views

    Commercial Vehicle Show 2023

    The 2023 Commercial Vehicle Show

    Mar 27, 20233,984 Views
    Car overtaking an HGV on the motorway

    Why Sustainability Managers mi...

    Fleets are increasing their efficiency,

    Mar 28, 20233,318 Views
    Motorway at night

    Easter motorway shutdown: it&#...

    Motorists who choose evening travel

    Mar 29, 20233,114 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022132,516 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202291,116 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202252,932 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202247,394 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202228,962 Views
    Recent Blogs
    Electric First Bus in Leicester

    Leicester to get all-electric ...

    First Bus has confirmed that

    Apr 03, 2023
    Two new Volvo FH with I-Save 6x2 tractor units

    Newell& Wright add 2 new ...

    Sheffield-based Newell & Wright Group

    Apr 03, 2023
    Trades person carrying his tools from his van

    Install a dashcam to help prev...

    Tradespeople are being urged to

    Apr 03, 2023
    6 DAF Trucks for JLM Transport

    JLM Transport take delivery of...

    JLM Transport has refreshed its

    Apr 03, 2023
    HGV trainee and Instructor

    HGV Skills Bootcamps extended ...

    The Driver Academy Group (DAG) a

    Apr 03, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing