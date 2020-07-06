Headline News

Renault Trucks developing network for recycling truck parts with Indra

Monday, July 6, 2020 - 07:10
No Comments
108 Views
General News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Recycling, Secondary News

Renault Trucks is stepping up its transition to a circular economy and is developing a network with Indra for recycling and reusing truck parts. The two partners are carrying out a one-year preliminary study, the conclusions of which will be delivered in the autumn.

recycling

Left to right-Loic Bey-Rozet Indra, Bruno Blin Renault Trucks

Renault Trucks President Bruno Blin and Loïc Bey-Rozet, the Executive Director of Indra Automobile Recycling, signed a letter of intent on 2 July 2020 setting out the terms of collaboration between the truck manufacturer and the automotive recycling specialist for the creation of a network for the recycling, reuse and recovery of truck parts.

The two partners are completing a one-year study, conducted with financial support from the ADEME and the assistance of CIDER Engineering, an Indra partner specialised in dismantling heavy equipment.

The study aims to identify the key success factors and criteria needed to establish this type of commercially-oriented network

A detailed analysis of the market, distribution schemes and methods for dismantling trucks will enable the manufacturer and the vehicle recycling specialist to draw up positive conclusions, which will then be submitted to the ADEME in October 2020.

From July 2020, Renault Trucks and Indra Automobile Recycling will start recycling trucks on a larger scale. Five Indra Automobile Recycling centres will be taking in 15 Renault Trucks vehicles for dismantling this summer.

After cleaning and referencing, the parts will be offered to customers through the Renault Trucks repairer and dealer network. The remaining material from dismantling will be recycled. Between now and the end of the year, around a hundred trucks will be dismantled at Indra Automobile Recycling centres and at Renault Trucks dealerships and branches, then recycled.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

E-commerce

Knowles Transport ready to move into E-commer...

Jul 03, 2020No Comments

Leading transport and warehousing company Knowles Transport is setting its sights on moving into the e-commerce arena having supported its customers with their online offerings throughout the

A500

A500 work finishes ahead of...

Six lanes of traffic are today (July 3) open for

Jul 03, 2020
Alphabet (GB)

Alphabet (GB) announces EV ...

Alphabet (GB) Limited, Europe’s leading provider of Business Mobility

Jul 03, 2020
Volvo FH

New Volvo FH fleet on the s...

McLaren Racing has put its new fleet of 24

Jul 02, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202055,782 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201426,424 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201424,546 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201922,704 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201822,188 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing