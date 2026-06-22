Pallet-Track announces ambitious ESG targets

Pallet-Track has strengthened its commitment to sustainability with the launch of a comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy aimed at delivering significant carbon reductions across its operations by 2028.
The Wolverhampton-based pallet network, which achieved Carbon Certified Business status in 2024, has introduced what it describes as the logistics sector’s first ESG strategy of its kind. Built around the themes of ‘Planet, People, Community’, the framework sets out clear environmental, social and governance objectives designed to drive measurable progress over the next three years.
At the heart of the strategy is a commitment to reduce carbon emissions against the company’s 2024 baseline footprint of 8,631 tCO2e. Pallet-Track aims to cut absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 35 per cent, while also reducing and/or offsetting Scope 3 transport emissions by 20 per cent.
Stuart Godman, CEO at Pallet-Track, said: “This is a significant milestone in the Pallet-Track journey, formalising our deep-rooted commitment to ESG and transparent reporting.
“We have set ourselves an ambitious deadline of 2028, which is a deliberate choice designed to deliver measurable impact now; rather than deferring our responsibilities to a distant date, we are creating immediate accountability.”
To achieve its environmental targets, Pallet-Track plans to invest heavily in fleet improvements and alternative fuel technologies. The company is also focusing on waste management and circular economy initiatives, with a goal of diverting 99 per cent of operational waste away from landfill through increased recycling and resource recovery.
Alongside its environmental ambitions, the ESG strategy outlines a range of social responsibility targets. These include reducing the Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) by 30 per cent and increasing the representation of underrepresented groups in management positions by 10 per cent.
Kirsty Cox, Head of ESG and Strategic Projects at Pallet-Track, said: “Developing this strategy required a deep dive into every facet of our network to ensure our goals were built on a foundation of integrity.
“For Pallet-Track, the priority is absolute carbon reduction rather than simply pursuing neutrality through offsetting; we want to physically lower our impact and drive real change locally, as well as globally, not just balance the books.
“As a growing business, we will measure our true environmental performance through Carbon Intensity to ensure that our new Central Hub delivers a more carbon-efficient service, even as our total volumes increase.
“By implementing shorter-term goals, we are forced to innovate today, ensuring that as Pallet-Track grows, we do so in a way that respects our planet and supports the people who make our success possible.”
The company says carbon intensity will play a key role in measuring performance, ensuring that growth is accompanied by greater operational efficiency and lower emissions per shipment. This approach will help Pallet-Track demonstrate genuine environmental improvements while continuing to expand its services across the UK logistics market.
Stuart added: “As a vital player in the UK logistics sector, we recognise our profound responsibility to our planet, our people, our communities, and our Shareholder Members to lead change.
“We are fully committed to achieving these goals and hope that others will join us on this important journey.
“All of these actions are designed to build on the achievements made by our existing strategic hub model, which has already saved an estimated 64 million miles in travel.”
Pallet-Track operates a shareholder member network of more than 90 distribution specialists, transporting palletised freight throughout the UK. The new ESG strategy is expected to support the company’s long-term growth while reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable logistics and responsible business practices.