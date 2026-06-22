Powerday adds electric Volvo FM Low Entry hookloaders

London-based waste and recycling management company Powerday has strengthened its commitment to sustainable transport with the delivery of two electric Volvo FM Low Entry hookloaders, the first vehicles of their kind in the UK.
The new additions mark another step in Powerday’s fleet decarbonisation strategy and will be used to support waste and recycling operations across London. Supplied by Guili Chemello, New Truck Sales Manager at Volvo Trucks and Bus South & East, the vehicles combine zero tailpipe emissions with advanced safety technology designed for urban environments.
Each five-star Direct Vision Standard-rated Volvo FM Low Entry rigid is equipped with four traction batteries, delivering a total battery capacity of 360 kWh. The trucks are also fitted with Boughton hookloader bodywork and will operate across Powerday’s extensive customer network throughout the capital.
Edward Crossan, CEO of Powerday, said: “Having successfully introduced two Volvo FE Electric skiploaders in 2024, we believe the time is right to trial electric hookloaders as the next step. The FM Low Entry hookloaders gives us a strong platform to move faster on safety and sustainability simultaneously, reinforcing our drive to cut emissions while improving how we work.
“In a carbon intensive transport environment, progress comes from innovation and the willingness to adopt new technology early, and we see Volvo Trucks as the ideal collaborator in achieving our decarbonisation goals. We will keep testing, learning, and investing in lower carbon technology that can earn its place in the fleet through proven performance, reliability, and day-to-day usability.”
Safety and Sustainability Combined
Built on Volvo’s popular FM platform, the battery-electric FM Low Entry has been specifically designed for urban operations where safety, visibility and environmental performance are critical. The vehicle offers near-silent operation and zero tailpipe emissions, helping to reduce noise and air pollution in densely populated areas.
The cab has been lowered and moved forward to improve direct visibility for drivers, while a low entry step and flat floor make access easier and safer. These design features make the truck particularly well suited to city-based waste and recycling work.
A comprehensive suite of onboard safety technologies further enhances driver and road user protection. These include Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Collision Warning and Advanced Emergency Braking, Driver Alert Support, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Support and Side Collision Avoidance Support systems.
Powerday has also specified Volvo Dynamic Steering, which reduces steering effort and minimises vibrations, alongside a full air suspension system to improve driver comfort and vehicle handling.
Optimised for Operational Performance
Before the order was confirmed, Volvo Truck and Bus Centre South & East worked closely with Powerday to conduct detailed route simulations. This process ensured the trucks were configured with the most suitable battery capacity and performance characteristics for their intended duties.
The new electric hookloaders will be charged using the company’s existing 150 kW DC charging infrastructure at its Willesden Junction facility in London. Each vehicle is expected to cover up to 30,000 kilometres annually as part of Powerday’s day-to-day operations.
To support long-term reliability and maximise uptime, both trucks are covered by a comprehensive five-year Volvo Gold Contract. The agreement includes a performance guarantee for the traction batteries beyond the standard two-year warranty supplied with the vehicles.
The arrival of the UK’s first electric Volvo FM Low Entry hookloaders reinforces Powerday’s commitment to reducing emissions while maintaining high operational standards. As the company continues to invest in low-carbon transport solutions, the new vehicles will play a key role in shaping a more sustainable future for waste and recycling services across London.