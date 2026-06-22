Genie Insights and RS Connect complete 2,500 solar retrofit installations for UK fleets

Genie Insights and RS Connect have reached a significant milestone in their long-standing partnership, successfully completing more than 2,500 solar retrofit installations for commercial vehicle fleets across the UK.
The achievement highlights the growing demand for solar-powered fleet technology and reinforces the strength of the collaboration between the two companies. Together, they have delivered large-scale solar retrofit installations for major organisations, including Network Rail and Centrica, helping fleets improve vehicle uptime and tackle persistent battery drain issues.
Over the years, RS Connect has become an integral part of the Genie Insights installation and support network, providing nationwide coverage through a team of more than 100 trained electrical engineers. This extensive capability enables Genie Insights to support projects of all sizes, from individual vehicle retrofits to large-scale national deployments involving hundreds of installations in a single day.
While RS Connect is widely recognised for its expertise in telematics, vehicle cameras and electrical installations, its engineers have also undergone specialist training from Genie Insights to install the company’s solar solutions for commercial vehicles. The solar systems provide a continuous trickle charge to help maintain battery health, reducing the risk of 12- and 24-volt battery failures and improving fleet reliability.
The partnership extends beyond installation services and has developed into a close technical collaboration. RS Connect works alongside Genie Insights to create and document bespoke installation procedures for new vehicle makes and models where standard fitting methods are not suitable. This approach helps ensure consistency, efficiency and quality across large-scale fleet retrofit programmes.
Both companies have also jointly developed detailed installation guides and quality assurance processes, helping to maintain high standards across every solar retrofit project delivered nationwide.
Laura Reeve, Commercial Director at Genie Insights, said: “RS Connect is a genuine extension of the Genie team. Their engineers represent our brand on customer sites every day, so having a partner that shares our standards around quality, professionalism and customer service is incredibly important.
“The relationship goes far beyond simply carrying out installations. Their operational and technical teams collaborate closely with us to solve challenges and help us deliver a consistent service nationwide. Reaching 2,500 installations together is a fantastic milestone and reflects the strength of the partnership we’ve built.”
John Corfield, Managing Director at RS Connect, added: “Our engineers are used to delivering high-quality electrical installations in demanding fleet environments, so working alongside Genie Insights has been a natural fit.
“The collaboration between both teams has been excellent from day one. Together we’ve developed installation processes that allow customers to implement solar retrofit programmes efficiently and consistently, whether that’s a handful of vehicles or a major nationwide roll out.”
As commercial fleets continue to seek ways to improve vehicle availability, reduce maintenance costs and enhance operational efficiency, solar retrofit technology is becoming an increasingly valuable solution. The milestone achieved by Genie Insights and RS Connect demonstrates the growing role of solar-powered systems in supporting fleet performance across the UK.