Mitsubishi launches new Outlander PHEV SUV

Mitsubishi Motors UK has unveiled the new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, introducing the latest generation of its flagship plug-in hybrid SUV to the British market. Combining electric driving capability, four-wheel-drive performance and family-focused practicality, the new model aims to build on the success of the Outlander, which was the UK’s best-selling plug-in hybrid in its class for a decade.
The new Outlander PHEV features a revised 2.4-litre petrol engine, a 22.7kWh lithium-ion battery and twin electric motors mounted on the front and rear axles. Together, the system delivers 299PS of combined power, an all-electric driving range of up to 53 miles and a total driving range of more than 500 miles.
Designed to offer both efficiency and versatility, the SUV can travel in electric-only mode for everyday commuting and urban journeys while retaining the capability for longer-distance travel without range anxiety. Mitsubishi says the vehicle accelerates from 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds, while intelligent switching between EV, Series Hybrid and Parallel Hybrid modes helps maximise efficiency and performance.
A key feature of the new Outlander PHEV is Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system. Developed from the manufacturer’s rally heritage, the technology combines torque vectoring, stability control and anti-lock braking systems to deliver enhanced traction, handling and stability across a variety of road and off-road conditions.
The SUV offers a choice of seven drive modes, including Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Power, Gravel, Snow and Mud, allowing drivers to tailor performance to different driving environments. With 199mm of ground clearance, hill descent control and permanent all-wheel drive, the Outlander PHEV is designed to provide genuine off-road capability alongside everyday usability.
For the first time in the UK, Mitsubishi is offering the Outlander PHEV in both a seven-seat Nativa specification and a five-seat Diamond model. Both versions provide generous passenger space and load-carrying capacity, with up to 1,602 litres of luggage space available when the rear seats are folded.
The new model is also equipped with a wide range of standard technology and safety features. Highlights include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, 360-degree camera system and comprehensive driver assistance technologies.
Premium features are available across the range, with the flagship Diamond specification adding ventilated and massage front seats, heated rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, Yamaha Ultimate premium audio system and three-zone climate control.
The Outlander PHEV also offers practical towing capabilities, with a braked towing capacity of up to 1,600kg and trailer stability assistance included as standard.
Toby Marshall, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: “With significant advances in electrified and hybrid performance, the new Outlander PHEV builds on its predecessor’s heritage as the ‘original’ plug-in hybrid vehicle, which became the UK’s best-selling PHEV in its class for a decade.
“The new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a family-friendly SUV delivering spacious comfort, robust four-wheel drive performance and the economies of hybrid technologies, and we’re delighted to present it to the market via the new Mitsubishi UK retail network.”
The arrival of the new Outlander PHEV marks a significant step forward for Mitsubishi in the UK, combining improved electric range, advanced hybrid technology and enhanced practicality in a highly capable family SUV.