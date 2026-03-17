Dawsongroup whitepaper highlights charging barriers to EV adoption

Dawsongroup vans has released a new whitepaper, Charging Ahead, revealing that charging infrastructure remains one of the biggest obstacles to electric vehicle (EV) adoption across the UK’s light commercial vehicle (LCV) sector.
Based on insights from its EV Readiness Survey of UK fleet operators, the report highlights a clear gap between perception and reality. While 53% of respondents believe their premises are suitable for EV charging, only 27% have actually installed chargers. Meanwhile, 47% either remain unsure or consider their sites unsuitable.
Range and Charging Challenges
The report identifies driving range as the most critical factor for fleet managers, cited by 42% of respondents. This is especially significant for smaller fleets, where even a single vehicle underperforming can disrupt operations.
Sarah Gray, Head of ZEV Strategy and Development at Dawsongroup vans, explained: “For smaller fleets, every vehicle is a workhorse. If one can’t deliver the expected range, it disrupts the entire operation.”
Charging speed is another major concern. Unlike private EV users, commercial operators rely on tight schedules, meaning slow charging directly impacts productivity. Faster charging infrastructure would allow drivers to top up during breaks rather than waiting for full charges, helping keep vehicles on the road.
Operational Complexities
The survey also found that 59% of drivers take vehicles home overnight, creating challenges around charging consistency, cost control, and energy monitoring. Even though 41% of fleets park vehicles at business premises overnight, on-site charging adoption remains relatively low.
Simon Ridley, Managing Director at Dawsongroup vans, noted that many businesses underestimate the complexity of installing charging systems:
“From assessing electrical capacity to managing costs and planning for future scalability, it’s not just about buying chargers; it’s about integrating them into the business model.”
Recommendations for Fleet Operators
The Charging Ahead whitepaper recommends a phased and practical approach to EV transition, including:
- Starting with temporary or mobile charging solutions
- Conducting detailed site assessments to understand power availability
- Building scalable infrastructure that can grow alongside the fleet
- Using real-world vehicle trials and telematics to assess EV performance against actual route demands
The report emphasises that relying solely on manufacturer range figures may not provide an accurate reflection of operational performance.
Driving the EV Transition
The findings underline the need for better planning, investment, and education around charging infrastructure to support wider EV adoption in the commercial vehicle sector. As businesses look to decarbonise their fleets, overcoming these infrastructure challenges will be key to unlocking the full potential of electric vans in the UK.
The ‘Charging Ahead‘ whitepaper is available to download now: HERE