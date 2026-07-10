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Michelin expands electric van fleet with 19 new EVs

Michelin expands electric van fleet with 19 new EVs

Friday, July 10, 2026 - 07:40
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Michelin’s Connected Solutions Division (CXS) has strengthened its commitment to sustainable fleet operations by adding 19 new electric vans to its UK fleet, supporting its long-term goal of transitioning to 100% electric energy by 2030.

Michelin expands electric van fleet with 19 new EVs

Image: Michelin

The latest additions comprise three Ford Transit Custom EVs and 16 Ford Transit Courier EVs, all equipped with MICHELIN Connected Fleet technology to improve road safety, optimise vehicle range and enhance operational efficiency.

Andrew French, B2B Sales Director at Michelin UK & Ireland, said: “Michelin is committed to a sustainable future, and the use of telematics data has supported this journey for several years.

“MICHELIN Connected Fleet technology has allowed us to improve road safety and driving style through measurement of harsh braking and acceleration, reducing accidents and helping us maximise our fleet utilisation.”

The new electric vans replace diesel-powered vehicles and will be used by Michelin’s customer support teams working within the passenger transport sector. The Ford models were selected following extensive road testing, with the vehicles’ performance, specification and driving range meeting the company’s operational requirements.

Michelin estimates that each electric van will save around 2.2 tonnes of CO₂ annually compared with an equivalent diesel model. Across the 19 new vehicles, this equates to an estimated reduction of almost 80 tonnes of CO₂ emissions every year.

Michelin expands electric van fleet with 19 new EVs

Image: Michelin

To maximise efficiency, the new vans are fitted with either MICHELIN Agilis 3 summer tyres or MICHELIN Agilis CrossClimate all-season tyres. The Agilis 3 features improved B-rated rolling resistance to help extend EV driving range while reducing energy consumption, alongside kerb shields to protect against sidewall damage. The Agilis CrossClimate delivers strong dry braking performance, A-rated wet grip and 3PMSF certification, providing reliable traction in challenging conditions including mud, gravel and snow.

Following an initial rollout of electric vans during 2024, 36 of Michelin’s 56 operational vehicles are now fully electric. The company plans to replace additional diesel vans over the coming year as it continues its fleet electrification programme.

To support the transition, Michelin held a dedicated driver training event in Stoke-on-Trent, helping employees familiarise themselves with the new vehicles, charging procedures and driving techniques that maximise battery range.

Michelin expands electric van fleet with 19 new EVs

Image: Michelin

Each van is equipped with an audio-visual light bar that provides real-time feedback on driving behaviour, encouraging smoother and more efficient driving. Forward- and rear-facing cameras supplied by MICHELIN Connected Fleet monitor the road environment, providing valuable evidence in the event of an incident while also allowing drivers to record potentially dangerous situations.

Drivers also have access to Michelin’s EcoStar incentive programme, which rewards safe, economical and responsible driving. Performance is measured using a range of metrics, including at-fault accidents, speeding offences, complaints from other road users and vehicle inspection results.

Inspired by the Michelin Guide, drivers begin with a One Star – High-Quality Driving rating and can progress to Two Star – Excellent Driving and ultimately Three Star – Exceptional Driving. Drivers achieving Two or Three Star status receive vouchers in recognition of their commitment to safe and efficient driving.

The latest fleet investment demonstrates Michelin’s continued focus on reducing emissions, improving driver safety and using connected vehicle technology to support more sustainable fleet management.

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