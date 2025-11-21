Renault Trucks expands electric line-up with new E-Tech D14

Renault Trucks has strengthened its urban electric offering with the launch of the Renault Trucks E-Tech D14, a 14-tonne model engineered specifically for city-centre distribution. Compact, quiet and highly manoeuvrable, the new vehicle fills an essential gap in the manufacturer’s medium-duty electric range, which now spans 14 to 28 tonnes and is designed to meet the increasingly complex demands of urban logistics.
With cities tightening emissions regulations and businesses accelerating fleet decarbonisation, the E-Tech D14 arrives at a pivotal moment. It provides operators with an adaptable, right-sized electric truck capable of handling a broad range of inner-city distribution tasks while maintaining strong payload performance and efficient daily operation.
Purpose-built for dense urban environments
The new E-Tech D14 has been engineered from the outset to thrive in restricted urban spaces. Its 2.39-metre-wide chassis and 3.8-metre wheelbase create a highly compact footprint, giving the truck a turning radius of under 7.3 metres. This level of manoeuvrability makes it exceptionally well suited for narrow streets, busy delivery zones and city-centre loading bays where larger vehicles may struggle.
Practicality is a core element of the truck’s design. The low load-bed height enables easier loading and unloading during high-frequency delivery rounds, whether operators are transporting dry goods or temperature-controlled consignments. With a payload capacity of 6.7 tonnes, the E-Tech D14 carefully balances agility with the carrying capability expected from a vehicle in this class.
Renault Trucks has also equipped the model with full air suspension on both axles—a feature unique in the 14-tonne electric segment. This enhances driver comfort, improves vehicle stability and protects cargo integrity, all of which are vital for operators making frequent stops in variable city conditions. The suspension system also allows quick adaptation to uneven or restrictive loading areas, helping ensure consistent ride quality throughout the working day.
Electric range and charging designed around real-world operation
The E-Tech D14 is powered by four LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery packs with a combined capacity of 176 kWh. This configuration delivers a real-world range of up to 220 km on a single charge, comfortably meeting the needs of a full day’s urban distribution. Operators making predictable, repeated journeys can therefore plan their working schedules around a straightforward overnight charging routine.
A standout feature of the E-Tech D14 is its compatibility with 43 kW AC charging. It is the only vehicle in its weight category to offer an AC charger of this power level on board. This enables operators to take advantage of widely available AC charging infrastructure, reducing installation complexity at depots and increasing flexibility when vehicles need to charge while out on the road. The onboard system also simplifies early-stage electrification for operators who may not yet have access to full DC charging capacity.
This emphasis on versatility ensures the new model can integrate smoothly into a range of fleet set-ups, whether the operator is running a single depot, multiple sites, or mixed-power fleets transitioning gradually to electric.
Connected services to streamline operations
The E-Tech D14 is supported by a comprehensive suite of connected services aimed at helping fleet managers maximise uptime, efficiency and return on investment. Every model comes with access to the Driver App, which allows operators to remotely monitor key charging data. Route planning is supported by the Optifleet Mission module, included as standard, enabling drivers and fleet controllers to coordinate schedules and track asset use.
For those seeking even greater operational insight, the optional Optifleet Charge module provides remote battery control and allows users to optimise charging cycles. This ensures vehicles are ready when required, reduces unnecessary idle charging and helps balance energy loads within the depot.
Renault Trucks has also introduced the Serenity Pack, an electromobility support contract designed to assist operators during the first year of electric truck operation. Through enhanced monitoring, performance reports and expert guidance, the package aims to reduce uncertainties for businesses deploying electric fleets for the first time.
Beyond day-to-day support, the Renault Trucks E-Tech Programme offers strategic consultancy to transport companies looking to build or expand their decarbonisation roadmap. The service covers fleet and route analysis, simulations of range and CO₂ savings, and assessments of site energy capacity. This ensures businesses have access to the technical insight needed to develop long-term, scalable electrification plans.
Produced in Europe’s electric truck heartland
The E-Tech D14 is manufactured at Renault Trucks’ Blainville-sur-Orne facility in France, a site widely recognised as a European leader in electric truck production. The plant has been central to the expansion of the Renault Trucks E-Tech portfolio, supporting models from 3.5-tonne urban vehicles to 44-tonne heavy-duty electric trucks.
The arrival of the D14 completes the brand’s electric distribution line-up in the medium-duty segment, which now includes 14-, 16-, 18- and 28-tonne variants. Together with the wider E-Tech family, these models form part of a fully integrated electromobility offering covering a broad spectrum of professional transport needs.
Renault Trucks’ strategy is centred on providing not just electric vehicles but complete support ecosystems, from energy assessments and charging infrastructure to software, service packages and predictive maintenance. With the E-Tech D14, this approach is extended further into the heart of the city, giving operators a purpose-designed tool for efficient, low-emission urban logistics.
A timely addition to the electric distribution market
As the pressure on cities to reduce emissions continues to grow, operators are increasingly looking for electric trucks that deliver both operational and financial viability. The Renault Trucks E-Tech D14 brings a balanced mix of range, payload, manoeuvrability and support services, making it a compelling choice for fleets seeking to electrify their urban operations.
By combining a compact design with strong connected technology, simplified charging and a host of operational support tools, Renault Trucks has created an electric distribution vehicle well suited to the realities of today’s urban logistics industry.