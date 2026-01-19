DAF introduces XG and XG⁺ Electric

DAF is expanding its successful series of electric vehicles with the introduction of the XG and XG+ Electric. They share the same DNA as the XD and XF Electric, which were voted ‘International Truck of the Year 2026’ on the basis of their refined powertrains, advantageous LFP battery technology and superior driving comfort. The new XG and XG+ Electric also boast the most spacious cabs on the market.
DAF’s range of fully electric trucks offers tailor-made solutions for every conceivable application. The program features the 12, 16 and 19 tonne XB Electric for urban distribution, the XD Electric for urban and regional distribution and the XF Electric for longer haulage. The new DAF XG and XG+ Electric represent the next level in driver comfort. Their cabs are 33 centimetres longer than the already spacious XF and, combined with the extra height, this results in an unsurpassed working, living and sleeping environment with a total volume of 12.5 m3 and a standing height of up to 2.2 metres. The beds in the XG and XG+ are an impressive 80 centimetres in width along their entire length. A higher level of comfort can’t be found anywhere else on the market.
Powerful and refined powertrain
The XG and XG+ Electric are driven by the most powerful PACCAR EX D2 electric motor, with outputs from 270 to 350 kW (370 to 480 hp) and a torque of 2,400 Nm. The compact powertrain unit consists of two separate electric engines combined with an integrated transmission with three gears that delivers smooth gear-shifting and supreme comfort.
Modular battery system for maximum flexibility
The DAF XG and XG+ Electric can be fitted with 3 to 5 battery packs, with modular positioning on the chassis, depending on the vehicle’s application. The 5-battery-pack option allows for up to over 500 zero-emission kilometres on a single charge. With optimal vehicle and charging planning, the XG and XG+ Electric can cover over 1,000 fully electric kilometres per day, making both very suitable for international usage. This impressive range is the result of the extremely efficient PACCAR EX-D2 powertrain, as well as DAF’s smart battery management system and the aerodynamic vehicle design. The tapered design of the virtually seamless cab with its curved windscreen result in outstanding aerodynamics. This is also enhanced by the side skirts, deflectors and fenders, as well as the digital cameras instead of traditional mirrors.
Sustainable and durable
As with its other fully battery-electric vehicles, DAF equipes the XG and XG+ Electric with the newest generation of LFP batteries, which come with an eight-year warranty. The batteries are both cobalt- and nickel-free, have a high thermal stability and can be charged daily up to 100% without compromising their durability. A battery configuration with three packs can be charged from 10% to 80% in just over 45 minutes.
Complete package of supporting services
It goes without saying that DAF also backs up its new XG and XG+ Electric with a complete package of supporting services. These include the smart charging stations and energy storage systems provided by PACCAR Power Solutions, tailor-made maintenance contracts from DAF MultiSupport, specific online fleet management services through PACCAR Connect and flexible financing options via PACCAR Financial. The new DAF XG and XG+ Electric are available as a 4×2 tractor and 6×2 rigid chassis with a steered trailing axle. Regardless of the chosen axle configuration, the new models combine the optimal electric powertrain with the largest interior space and the best comfort any driver could wish for.