Headline News

Charging

mobile charger charging up a bus

How mobile chargers are enabling businesses transition towards e-mobility

Thursday, August 4, 2022 - 07:56
No Comments
996 Views
Charging, Electric Vehicles, Expert Blog, Fleet Management, General News, Mobile Chargers, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Across the globe, EV adoption is building momentum, soon to make traditional internal combustion engine vehicles a thing of the past. Decarbonising transport is the right approach to contribute towards climate goals, especially with the 1.5 degree increase looming large.

But this adoption isn’t restricted to being a mere government or policy push. More electric cars were registered in 2021 than in the entire preceding five years and now represent the largest plug-in electric vehicle (EV) sector, with the public transit sector (buses, trucks and vans) expected to touch its highest volume of growth in the coming decade.

So how can businesses within the automotive and e-mobility sector capitalise on this momentum to lead a transition?

The e-mobility industry, characterised by its 24% compound annual growth rate, is a chance for businesses and retailers to facilitate and capitalise on the consumer shift towards cleaner transport.

Getting started

There’s one easy way to get started and it’s through “Mobile Chargers” – a portable alternative to stationary DC chargers, where durable and lightweight battery packs can easily be plugged into standardised wall-sockets to charge EVs, removing the need for expensive fixed charging equipment.

But this isn’t front of mind for most businesses, as retailers and fleet managers have been investing in their own larger-scale EV infrastructure to alleviate consumer charging concerns. Either way, businesses are taking matters into their own hands. Whether it’s a converted petrol station at Shell or a charging station at Tesco, businesses are turning to charging to lower their carbon footprints. Through these methods, their EV consumers can now charge 0-80% in 10 minutes thanks to the use of their 175kW chargers but charging equipment of this nature requires a large investment.

For smaller enterprises and retailers, who have yet to make their first step towards becoming enablers of e-transition, this would be a challenge. Fleet managers must ask themselves if they can set their sights on charging solutions that are portable, convenient, and accessible?

The answer lies in mobile charging solutions, especially those between 40-50kW. Depending on the end user, such solutions can charge EVs in anywhere between 30 minutes to 2.5 hours, from wherever you want to charge them. With a mobile charger, businesses are not limited to one location like with stationary charging; instead, they can be transported to multiple locations wherever they are required.

heliox mobile chargerPublic charging infrastructure is the number one concern when considering the switch to EVs and it’s not limited to consumers. Fleet managers looking to begin their transition efforts have been struggling but must worry no further. The small but powerful charger (40kW) can fire up an e-bus or e-truck, with fleet operators now able to fully charge their e-bus in the range of 2 hours, and slightly longer for light and medium duty vans.

Alleviating concerns

Change is already on its way for the automotive industry. The government is increasing pressure to remove the commercial manufacturing of internal combustion engine vehicles and by 2035 all new cars and vans sold must meet zero-emission standards. The impending diesel ban is also a huge shift for the industry that demands innovative solutions.

However, there needs to be a certain level of infrastructural readiness for a complete EV transition to prevent the ban from crippling businesses. Manufacturers and fleet operators must make the transition to electric sooner rather than later, before the demand for chargers’ boom and prices skyrocket.

Leading UK businesses such as BP, BT, and Royal Mail have already committed to fully electrifying their van fleets by 2030. With supply chain and delivery companies primarily utilising LDV’s and MDV’s, we can expect to see further commitments and investment into the electrification of van fleets.

And across the pond in the USA, policies have spurred the electrification of the trucking industry as we saw in California’s Advanced Clean Truck regulation – requiring manufacturers of medium and heavy-duty vehicles to sell zero-emissions vehicles as an increasing percentage of their annual sales from 2024 to 2035.

Commitments like these are very encouraging and will support our long-term goals amidst the rising pressures from consumers. For the UK however, when 5.2% of the 26,000 public EV chargers are found to be faulty, it’s understandable why businesses are concerned about making the transition to electric.

Instead of searching for charging depots in isolated locations or turning up only to find out of service chargers, mobile charging is the ideal solution to remove barriers to transition, and to ensure mobility needs of individuals, and businesses aren’t let down by infrastructural bottlenecks.

Growing beyond competition

There’s a lot to consider when setting up a charging depot, with the estimated cost for the electrical installation of a 300-bus charging depot rising above £51 million. However, many of the challenges facing the e-truck industry are similar, and have already been faced by the e-bus industry. E-trucks now have a platform to understand how we can be smarter with our management of the grid, capitalise on different charging strategies, and implement infrastructure that is financially viable for truck operators.

It’s a big step, there’s no doubt about that. But fleet managers shouldn’t be put off by this investment because other, more affordable and portable solutions exist to facilitate this exact moment; the transition.

This affordability means that businesses who are looking to dip their toes in the water can pilot their carbon reduction plans and ease into the electric transition. By doing so, fleet managers and manufacturers operating can cater towards the growing demand of on-the-go charging, putting them at a competitive advantage.

The ‘chicken and egg’ dilemma between chargers and fleets can finally be put to rest. Thanks to mobile charging solutions, businesses looking to make the switch can take matters into their own hands.

Author: Jasper Konings, Business Unit Manager E-Trucks, Heliox

Tags
, , , ,

Related Article

Global Good Awards

Eco fleet-tech business reaches Global Good A...

Aug 04, 2022No Comments

Lightfoot, the trail-blazing, in-cab, driver fleet coaching technology and rewards platform, has succeeded in making it through to the finals of the internationally renowned 2022 Global Good

Dacia Duster Commercial

Dacia Duster Commercial is ...

The Dacia Duster Commercial has been enhanced with the

Aug 04, 2022

PEUGEOT bolsters Royal Mail...

PEUGEOT is providing Royal Mail with an additional 2,000

Aug 04, 2022
Tevva Hydrogen Electric truck

UK’s first hydrogen-elect...

Alternative fuel experts at Luxfer Gas Cylinders are celebrating

Aug 03, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Drink driving offences could n...

    The Highway Code has been

    Aug 01, 20224,098 Views

    RHA hail High Court order for ...

    RHA has welcomed a High

    Jul 27, 20223,360 Views
    Dover chaos

    EU-bound hauliers hit with £3...

    More than 100 fines in

    Jul 29, 20222,892 Views
    Bridgstone truck

    Bridgestone & Webfleet to...

    Together, Bridgestone and Webfleet are

    Aug 01, 20222,814 Views
    National Highways Research Van

    New research van rolled out to...

    New mobile technology capable of

    Jul 29, 20222,550 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202171,748 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202146,188 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202241,376 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202136,282 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202228,404 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing