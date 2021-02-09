Headline News

Young people won’t drive trucks even with a £35k salary

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 - 08:10
No Comments
828 Views
Advanced Driver Training, Driver Training/Safety, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Young Driver

The UK is facing a shortage of 76,000 thousand drivers, despite the wages being higher than the UK average and jobs being waiting.

Jodie Lawson, 18, becomes youngest female HGV driver in the UK

Mark Hall from Divert.co.uk a rubbish removal company “ Young kids don’t think the professional driving industry is sexy enough and instead they are all spending £30,000 on a university degree with a dubious title such as media studies only to eventually get a job in an oversaturated industry where they will be paid £18,000, makes no sense.”

“At divert.co.uk despite having amazing looking purple vans, we are struggling to recruit drivers, there is a load of demand around right now for HGV drivers and they have the pick of the bunch, couple this with no one new entering into the profession and the wages will keep getting higher and higher”

What are the issues?

Brexit isn’t helping, the papers and news shows are showing daily photos of drivers stuck in their trucks.

Trucker Mark Taylor from Addingham “I’ve been an HGV driver for 20 years, it’s a great job and I’ve been all over the UK and some of Europe”

“I found the first lockdown the hardest, and like others, due to the toilets been closed on the motorways I got caught short and had to improvise”

Divert.co.uk “It’s well known within the industry that the UK has a major shortage of HGV drivers and that younger people simply aren’t being attracted to the haulage industry and the government is not helping.

”It’s not all doom and gloom, we have heard of some new people wanting to enter the industry, but due to COVID they simply can’t get the training or they are still waiting to complete their examination”

“The government needs to do more to attract younger people into the industry, they need to incentivize the insurance companies to support 18-21 year professional drivers and immediately increase capacity at the testing centers. The very backbone of our country is at risk”

Young man driving lorry

Change of career

Due to COVID, many have been forced into facing finding new work “No matter what your age or background, you should seriously consider retraining and joining the industry, there are jobs for life available and demand has never been so high” says Hall.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

autonomous vehicle

bp & Oxbotica complete industry-first au...

Feb 09, 2021No Comments

bp has successfully completed an autonomous vehicle trial at its Lingen refinery in Germany, working with Oxbotica, a global leader in autonomous vehicle software. The trial was

SM UK

SM UK produces Yorkshire’...

Leeds-based auto engineering and vehicle safety specialist SM UK

Feb 09, 2021
DA Techs

DA Techs merges tyre, wheel...

DA Techs, the wheel repair and refurbishment business based

Feb 09, 2021
Dashcam

Dashcam: a ‘game changer...

As many as 89 dashcam video recordings of alleged

Feb 08, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201920,892 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201920,046 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202019,692 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201919,158 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201818,888 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing